Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc Win the Internet as Viral ‘Padel Date’ Leaves Fans Wanting More

The sport of padel has seen a meteoric rise in popularity globally. Needless to say, this rewarding and unique sport has found its way into the Formula 1 paddock as well. This tennis-squash hybrid has caught the attention of many F1 drivers who have embraced it as their choice of pastime. Now fans are very excited after Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, two of F1’s most popular stars, go head to head in a game of padel.

Drivers like Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and George Russell have made it a habit of enjoying a game or two of padel anytime they can. For instance, during the Singapore GP weekend, a particular Padel court was red hot with activity as current and ex-F1 drivers indulged in some light on-court battles.

As per GP Blog, Russell revealed, “The second night, they said it [the Court] sold out after hours. And when I arrived there, I had Lance [Stroll] playing on the court next to me. Then it was Lando [Norris] and I playing. And then on the other court, it was Pierre [Gasly] and Antonio Giovinazzi.”

Naturally, with so many combinations going on, fans were desperately waiting for the day when Leclerc got to play against Verstappen. After some pretty intense and engaging on-track battles, the fans were waiting intently to see the duo square off on the padel court. Luckily for them, that day is finally here.

Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc on the padel court wins the internet!

As soon as the footage of Leclerc and Verstappen having a blast with padel went viral, fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. It was a culmination of awe, excitement and a lot of unanswered questions that flooded Twitter.

Safe to say, the fans were ecstatic seeing the duo enjoying some downtime together in the principality of Monaco.

This isn’t the first time Verstappen has delved into the world of padel, however. As it turns out, the sport has played an integral part in defining the 2023 season and how the Dutch lion dominated it.

How padel is the secret to Max Verstappen’s dominant 2023 season

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix was a stellar affair for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. After the disappointment of Singapore where they lost their chance for a whitewash, Max Verstappen hammered home yet another glorious victory to seal the Constructors’ championship for Red Bull. That being said, his dominance on track was influenced by his love for Padel.

The sport is a pastime, no doubt. But it does keep Verstappen fired up, focused and in shape for races. With the obvious physical advantages of the sport, the game allows Verstappen to be switched on all the time, too. Christian Horner revealed after the Japanese GP, “I played padel tennis with Max on Wednesday. And he was properly fired up and he said: ‘I want to win the race by 20 seconds.”