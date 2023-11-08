Max Verstappen Applauded for Seemingly Throwing Shade at Charles Leclerc’s Race Engineer: “Personal Agenda Against Xavi”

Of all the dynamic duos in F1, the pairing of Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen stands as one of the most entertaining ones. Often compared to an ‘old married couple,’ the duo is famous for their bickering and digs aimed at each other, particularly when a race is underway. While it may often seem like Verstappen and Lambiase are at each other’s throats and don’t get along well, the truth could not be more different.

Advertisement

In reality, both men share immense respect for each other and love working together. Earlier this year, Lambiase praised Verstappen for his work ethic while claiming that they both shared a similar personality, which made working together rather pleasant. In response, Verstappen also showed similar affection and respect towards his race engineer as he claimed they shared “a good relationship” both on and off the track. In a recent interview with Oracle Red Bull Racing on their official YouTube Channel, the Dutchman was once again all praises for his race engineer.

“They don’t really understand what kind of a relationship you have. So, for example, if we are on the radio and we sound a bit upset or angry, they think we are in a fight. But that’s not the case, it’s just we want the best out there.”

Advertisement

The Dutchman added that the fiery conversations he often shares with Lambiase is just the way he likes to approach the race weekends. In fact, he admitted that when his race engineer does not reciprocate the anger, it throws him off his game.

While Verstappen once again praised the relationship he shares with Lambiase, F1 fans were quick to notice the difference in their relationship as opposed to Charles Leclerc and his race engineer, Xavier Marcos Padros. They took to X to point out the same while calling for a change of personnel around the Ferrari driver.

Fans call Leclerc and Padros out after Max Verstappen praises Lambiase yet again

Speaking about his arguments with Lambiase over the radio, Max Verstappen explained how the heat of the moment often leads to them raising their voices. However, he added it was nothing personal and only the adrenaline that gives way for the sparks to fly. Given the same, fans quickly started comparing how different the situation is at Ferrari.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Junnie2707/status/1721948367373386049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

One fan asked Verstappen to directly address Padros while speaking as another said it was an obvious dig at the Spaniard.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/karla_goytia/status/1722088429905756445?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cassiiopxia/status/1722061396056359163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, another fan simply suggested they instantly thought of Charles Leclerc after hearing Verstappen’s words.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vettelxferrari/status/1722080318818017633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few others also pointed out the glaring obvious.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ferra_ria/status/1721946892634894713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/c2amaranello/status/1721975253230870923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the 2023 season comes to a close, Leclerc has had a year to forget after multiple botched race strategies converted strong race weekends into poor outings. As such, most fans blame his race engineer for the same and Verstappen’s words gave them another chance to take a dig at the Spaniard.