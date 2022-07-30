“Red Bull may replace their $10.5 Million engine’s part” – Max Verstappen set to avoid grid penalty following a power failure at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen suffered a power failure at the Q3 of the Hungarian Grand Prix leading to a possible engine component replacement ahead.

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen could not compete with the Ferrari during the later stages of the qualifications in Hungary. His RB18 car suffered a power failure.

The Dutch international driver was on a course to fight for the pole position. However, once again only to end up in a disappointment. Both the Red Bull cars will be starting right behind one another.

Max Verstappen could only qualify 10th for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Moreover, his teammate Sergio Perez could not make it to the Q3 and will start from the 11th position.

Loss of power for Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen expressed his disappointment over the ‘painful’ qualifying. During his first lap in the qualifying session, he made a mistake in one of the corners only to end 7th.

However, motivated Verstappen was on course to change the lap time only to be left with no pace. He complained to the team on the radio regarding the same.

After the race, the Red Bull driver stated: “I just had no power in that final run exiting the pit lane. We tried to fix it but just no release. The engine was running but there was no release and that’s, of course, painful.”

After we found good pace today, not being able to push for pole is very disappointing 😤 There’s a challenge ahead now but we’ll keep pushing to move up again tomorrow 👊#KeepPushing pic.twitter.com/gf9T1KiQqG — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 30, 2022

Potential power unit replacement at the Red Bull factory

According to Erik Van Haren, the only way Red Bull can fix this problem is by changing the engine component. Moreover, the team could go on to replace their $10.5 Million worth of power units as well.

The championship leader will not serve a grid position penalty due to the change of engine as he is still under the limit. Hence, the team can work to fix essential problems in the car.

Verstappen starts 10th at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He will be looking to capitalize and try extending his championship lead over competitors.

Red Bull moet mogelijk een motoronderdeel vervangen. En zelfs als de hele motor vervangen moet worden, is dat zonder straf voor Verstappen. Hij zit nog niet aan de limiet en ook bij een nieuwe spec zou het geen straf zijn, die parc fermé-regels zijn onlangs aangepast. #F1 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) July 30, 2022

