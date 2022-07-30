“They look at us like we are amateurs” – Max Verstappen rants on recent track limit violations

2021 World Champion Max Verstappen is “extremely frustrated” with how track limits are being tracked in the recent few races.

Max Verstappen leads the 2022 Driver’s standing with 63 points. But the Hungarian GP’s qualifying did not go according to plans of the Dutchman.

Max dropped to P10 in the Qualifying session after suffering a lack of power in his Red Bull. While his teammate Sergio Perez had his time deleted and was knocked out at Q2.

Perez had a lap time deleted after setting the fastest time in Q2. It was reinstated while the Mexican was starting his final run of the session.

Perez criticised F1 for not up to the mark in track limits policing. While his teammate Verstappen was clearly frustrated stating the practices by stewards to be ‘silly’.

After we found good pace today, not being able to push for pole is very disappointing 😤 There’s a challenge ahead now but we’ll keep pushing to move up again tomorrow 👊#KeepPushing pic.twitter.com/gf9T1KiQqG — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 30, 2022

He says, “Drivers last year said we had to be more clear and strict on what we were going to chase on track limits. Last night, they started talking about Turn 13, the exit, the dotted line was the track edge.”

Max adds, “Last night, they started talking about Turn 13, the exit, the dotted line was the track edge. There was a kerb and a white line next to it, which for me personally is the track edge.”

He concluded by saying, “I don’t want to fight with them, I want to just advise them, but it seems like they don’t really care. They actually, for my feeling, look at us a bit like we are amateurs. I don’t think that’s correct.”

Also Read: F1 Twitter labels Max Verstappen as hypocrite for posting message against online abuse

Max Verstappen’s solution to policing track limits

Max Verstappen shared that drivers should not be at fault. Any driver will always try to find the quickest route. Rather the FIA must define the limit of the track clearly and be consistent with their decisions.

And gravel traps are the best solution to reduce speeds in certain corners. The past two weekends in France and Austria saw a galore of lap times deleted.

Especially in Austria where 64 lap times were deleted citing the same. But these two circuits have a runoff area which is made of asphalt. Drivers extend their route and are unaware wether they breach the lines or not.

Power issues for Verstappen at the business end of qualifying 😫#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/oQcBxfGf3e — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2022

He adds, “Austria for example, why do we need track limits in Turn 4 and Turn 6? There’s naturally gravel. And even if you go out by this much, you will penalise yourself if you go wide. Or even if you go wide, you will damage your floor anyway. Your car is going slower.

This year, the F1 race directors implemented a rigorous definition of track limits. If a driver crossed the white line at the edge of corners it resulted in their lap times being deleted.

But the Dutchman calls for consistency in the decisions. He adds, “They make it super hard for themselves. Of course, people say yeah, just stay within the white line, but that’s easier said than done.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen and $285 Million rival will start from outside the top 6 in 2022 Hungarian GP