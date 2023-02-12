EA Sports closing in on near £500m deal with the Premier League after ending FIFA partnership

Around mid-2022 it was revealed that EA Sports is ending its partnership with FIFA. After nearly 30 years of collaboration, EA reportedly decided to call it quits in an effort to build something that’s more exclusively theirs. Stating that their football games will continue under the EA Sports FC moniker, the publisher promised a new era for the game. Ahead of its 2023 release, details about a potential £488m deal with The Premier League is in the works.

EA Sports reportedly retaining Premier League license thanks to £488m license deal

EA is paying £500M for the Premier League to feature in #EAFC24 🤯! pic.twitter.com/RhmanHZj7R — Career Mode Insider | Johan Morer (@CareerModeInsid) February 10, 2023

Sky News recently revealed that the details of the deal were shared with Premier League teams this week. Reports state that specifics of the £488m were shared with all 20 Premier League clubs on February 10, 2023. According to rumors, the deal will span more than half a decade (6 years to be exact) and will include a bunch of licensing rights.

The exclusivity of the deal will also give EA a sizeable advantage over Konami’s eFootball series who will be forced to use non-brand names. The deal reportedly comes up as a result of FIFA demanding exorbitant amounts to continue their licensing agreement with EA Sports. A blog post from last year states:

“After nearly 30 years of creating genre-defining interactive football experiences, we will soon begin an exciting new era. Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.”

Will the core FIFA experience change?

Assuring fans that the core experience will remain unchanged, Cam Weber, EVP, Group GM EA SPORTS & Racing stated:

“Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs, and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and VOLTA Football will all be there. Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come.”

The next entry to the football franchise is expected to be revealed in July 2023.

