Max Verstappen Explains Why Red Bull Wasn’t “More Competitive” Despite Major Upgrades

The US Grand Prix weekend was expected to be the scene of Red Bull’s revival in form. At least, the Austrian team was hoping for the same with their last big upgrade package of the season. Even Max Verstappen was confidently counting on the same to get his first win since the Spanish GP in July. However, the Dutchman only managed to scrape off a podium place as Red Bull’s upgrades failed.

After the race in Austin, Verstappen explained why the Milton-Keynes-based team underperformed.

Per Formu1a.uno, he said, “I expected us to be more competitive. I don’t know why, but it was a bit tougher than expected. We struggled to find the balance and I couldn’t really attack the corners. It’s something we’ll have to figure out.”

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is an excellent track for benchmarking car upgrades, which is why all teams, except Ferrari and Williams, brought major packages to the Austin weekend. Red Bull, in particular, aimed to make progress and address the car handling issues that had hindered their competitiveness since the European leg of the season began in June.

While Verstappen did not complain much about the car’s handling, he did not have the bite in the RB20 to go on the prowl. Meanwhile, Ferrari were cruising up ahead of him as their pace at COTA earned them a 1-2 finish.

Verstappen still delivered an outstanding performance to secure the final podium spot, holding off his title rival, Lando Norris, who finished P4. Despite Norris charging at him on six-lap fresher tires, Verstappen defended clinically to hold on to third.

Verstappen’s title defense solidified in Austin

Before the US GP weekend, there was a lot of build-up about Norris needing to outscore Verstappen by almost nine points per race to win the 2024 championship. With it being a Sprint weekend, there were more points on offer and many deemed it a golden opportunity for Norris to make significant inroads into the Dutchman’s championship lead.

However, the British driver lost two points against Verstappen in the sprint race itself, which the Red Bull driver won. Moreover, the three points lost in the Grand Prix worsened Norris’ chances of winning the Championship, as Verstappen’s lead is now at 57 points.

With five races to go, the McLaren man’s task of securing the crown has gotten more difficult. At this rate, Norris winning every remaining Grand Prix and sprint race would also not guarantee him the 2024 title. Verstappen just needs to consistently score podiums and top-five finishes to hold on to his lead and he can become a four-time world champion.

To rub salt into his wounds, Ferrari’s resurgent form since Monza would also be another factor Norris has to deal with. The ease with which they won the US GP must be concerning for McLaren.

This not only puts Norris under additional pressure to secure wins in the remaining five races, but it also puts Ferrari in genuine contention to beat the Woking outfit to the constructors’ title. Currently, the Italian team is only 48 points behind leaders McLaren.