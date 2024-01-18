Max Verstappen Has a Weird Driving Habit Inherited From His Karting Days

Max Verstappen has established unprecedented dominance in the past two F1 seasons. Starting with an impressive performance in 2022 by securing victory in 15 out of 22 races, Verstappen marked a true onslaught in 2023. In 2023, he won a record 19 races and accumulated a record 575 points. The Dutchman’s success can be attributed to a weird driving habit he acquired from his karting days.

As per the assessment by the Driver61 host, Max Verstappen employs an unorthodox foot technique while sitting behind the wheel. When delving deeper into the matter, the host observed that every time Verstappen fully engages the throttle, reaching its maximum capacity, he twitches.

However, the narrator later disclosed the underlying cause of Verstappen’s twitching. Initially attributing it to a longstanding habit from his karting days, the host then linked this habit to Verstappen’s throttle management.

He said, “Sometimes it can take a second or two from when you start applying the throttle to getting to 100%. And when doing that smooth application in a car, your foot can slide across the pedal, especially in the cockpit of some of the lower formulas.”

Moreover, the presenter notes that when Verstappen is navigating straight stretches of the track, the twitching serves as a chance for him to confirm the exact positioning of his feet. The host exemplifies this by highlighting that the habit endures even when Verstappen is using a simulator. While wrapping up, the host said that this behavior has become ingrained in Verstappen.

Max Verstappen’s ex-teammate divulges the secrets behind his unique driving style

Over his F1 career, Max Verstappen has had various teammates, beginning with Carlos Sainz. However, none have managed to outshine the Dutchman. Among these teammates was also Alex Albon.

The Thai driver’s partnership with Verstappen lasted approximately a season and a half before Red Bull ultimately axed him. Given the ample time he spent alongside Verstappen, Albon decided to share insights into the Dutchman’s masterful driving style.

In his discussion on the high-performance podcast, Albon initially remarked that Verstappen possesses a distinctive driving style, which isn’t straightforward to adapt to. Subsequently, he conveyed that Verstappen’s sharpness and directness elevate to an entirely distinct level.

Albon then used an analogy to explain his point better. He likened the circumstance to turning up the sensitivity to the maximum in a computer game. According to him, one feels more tense as one moves the mouse quickly across the screen.

It is, essentially, like working at a very high sensitivity level that requires cautious handling. Additionally, Albon continued to explain that as the season progresses and car development occurs, a “snowball” effect is triggered, increasing the pressure on the driver in the opposing car to Verstappen.

Basically, Albon conveys that as the season advances, Verstappen continuously pushes for his car’s front end to become sharper. Hence as it becomes sharper, the Dutchman can accelerate at a pace that becomes challenging for his teammates to match.

Albon explained, “You might be a couple of tenths behind one session, just try a little bit more, ‘OK, I’ve gone off, I’ve had a crash’, and you’ve got to restart. Then you’ve lost a little bit of confidence”.

Albon then concluded his remarks by emphasizing why drivers need to be in a flow state. He believes that if a driver is constantly overthinking each move, it inevitably disrupts his confidence and flow. This scenario is precisely what numerous drivers alongside Verstappen have experienced.