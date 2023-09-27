Max Verstappen Hints at Making Grand Prix Race Appearance With a Hangover in Qatar After Sealing the Ultimate Glory on Saturday

Max Verstappen’s supernatural dominance, winning 13 of 16 races, is sending shockwaves through the world of motorsports. In fact, he could potentially secure his third world championship without even giving his all in the main race at the Qatar GP. While this warrants celebration, there’s uncertainty about whether he’ll ease his consistency before the main Grand Prix. Surprisingly, the double champion could wrap up his third championship during the Qatar Sprint race, needing only three points to seal the deal. His response? He plans to celebrate to the point of getting a hangover, adding a layer of intrigue to an already remarkable season.

Max Verstappen, is rewriting racing history with his remarkable skills. Whether it’s conquering rainy conditions or executing flawless overtaking maneuvers early in races, he makes it look easy. His success clearly stems from careful planning and relentless training. Now, with the possibility of securing the championship by finishing sixth in the sprint race, Verstappen is considering a more relaxed approach, even if it means compromising a race.

Max Verstappen seems Certain about his choice

Max Verstappen’s team secured their sixth constructor’s championship in dominant fashion at the Japanese Grand Prix. Interestingly, Verstappen, needing only three points to win the driver’s championship, hinted in a conversation, with Viaplay, that he might indulge in post-victory celebrations even before the main race on Sunday. He could also potentially get a hangover after securing his title after the Sprint race in Lusail on Saturday.

Initially the reporter asked, “About your own world title. You can win it on a Saturday. I heard you and your mechanics saying, you can’t drink then!”

To that the Red Bull driver responded, “ Who knows, who knows.” Later the media person was found a little perplexed and asked “ Whether you can win it on Saturday?” To this, the Dutchman finally responded,” No, whether you can drink or not on Saturday.”

The 48-time GP winner was completely sure about his choice. While it’s clear that Verstappen has put his all into pursuing the driver’s championship, his actions might end up costing the team management a hefty sum.

Verstappen sparks Helmut Marko’s concern

With Max Verstappen’s impeccable driving of the RB19, the team has likely saved a substantial amount on vehicle repairs. Now, as their star driver approaches the coveted title, the Austrian team plans a grand party in Qatar to celebrate both of their trophies. Despite the inevitability of Verstappen’s third title, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has voiced his fears.

Though the Red Bull chief hopes for a victory at the Lusail Circuit, he joked about the impact on the finances. During the conversation with Austrian TV station ORF Marko shared the spot for their celebration. He said, “Hopefully in Doha. But it will be expensive; alcohol prices are incredibly high.” But Verstappen doing the job of his side now seems to have zero concerns as he playfully said, “I think that’s the last thing we have to worry about.”

Although Red Bull has been the season’s hot topic, because of their perfect planning and execution, Verstappen’s requests don’t appear excessive. As the Qatar weekend approaches, the team can breathe easy after wrapping up with another title before shifting their attention fully toward their new RB model.