Max Verstappen Hits Good Friend Fernando Alonso Where It Hurts In Conversation About Red Bull Seat

Shreya Sanjeev
Published

Max Verstappen has strongly dismissed speculations suggesting Fernando Alonso might share a Red Bull cockpit with him in the near future. He does so by touching upon a rather sensitive aspect of Alonso’s resume- his age.

The off-track drama engulfing Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes has set the F1 grapevine rife with rumors, hinting at Verstappen’s potential departure from the team to join Mercedes. And Alonso? Earmarked as his successor.

Verstappen casts doubt on the wisdom of such a choice for Red Bull, citing the team’s historical propensity for nurturing young talent, internally.

“I don’t care who’s next to me… I always assume myself and in my view, I am in charge of everyone,” he conveyed to De Limburger“But, if you asked me,” he continued, “I would find it strange to contract a 42-year-old driver.”

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso share a deep bond and respect for each other. So it is a surprise that Verstappen would reduce Alonso’s capabilities to his age.

The 3x F1 champ argues that the team has traditionally cultivated its own crop of young talent, and Sergio Perez’s signing was a deviation from this ethos. Reflecting on his chemistry with Alonso, Verstappen added, “I can go through a door with Fernando well, it’s not. But I’m also looking at the future of the team. Ultimately, it’s up to them to determine who drives where.”

Max Verstappen will not like what Fernando Alonso has to say

Fernando Alonso has addressed the speculations swirling around him with a potential move to the reigning world champions. The seasoned driver has acknowledged being receptive to the idea of joining Red Bull for the 2025 season. But, he views such a transition as a far-fetched scenario unless Max Verstappen leaves the team.

Ahead of the Japanese GP, Alonso was asked about his interest in the golden Red Bull seat. somut] too much.”

Alonso stresses that his primary focus is on his current commitments and the task at hand for this race. Acknowledging the chatter surrounding his potential move, Alonso asserted, “That stress that is happening, I know the rumors and things like that. We are not into those too much, I’m not into those for sure.”

While he remains open to possibilities, Alonso maintains a grounded perspective, prioritizing his current state of affairs. As the F1 season unfolds, this intriguing narrative involving some big moves has everyone’s attention.

