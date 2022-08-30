“Max Verstappen is in a league of his own”: Toto Wolff lauds $60 Million worth Red Bull driver while admitting Mercedes’ defeat to rivals in 2022 season

Toto Wolff admitted that Max Verstappen is unbeatable this year while talking about how far behind Mercedes is to Red Bull.

Red Bull has dominated the 2022 F1 season until now and continued last week at the Belgian GP. Verstappen took an engine penalty and started the race from P14, which gave Mercedes and Ferrari some hope.

Once the race started, however, within a few laps, it was evident that Verstappen would win it. The Dutchman did win and succeeded in absolute style, finishing 18-seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

He was faster than everyone on track, and no one in Spa-Francorchamps could stop his charge up the field. It was concerning for their rivals Ferrari and Mercedes, as the gap between them seemed to be increasing with every single Grand Prix.

AfterSunday’ss outing in Belgium, the latter’s team principal Toto Wolff admitted that it was high time his team picked themselves up.

Mercedes have to recover from Spa and MaxVerstappen’s ‘depression”, says Wolff

Verstappen is now 96-points ahead of his nearest Title rival Charles Leclerc. With just eight more races, the 24-year-old is the clear favourite to win his second consecutive World Championship.

Wolff has not given up on this campaign just yet. There’s still a big chance that Mercedes will overtake Ferrari in the constructors” Championship, so second place is up for grabs.

On the other hand, the Austrian admitted that Max Verstappen and Red Bull are entirely in a league of their own. “I don’t think we can be satisfied with that. If you see Verstappen being in a league of his own,” the 50-year-old said.”

“It’s something that we need to find out. How can we improve our car? The gap is just too big. I think that’s just the reality. We need to accept that the car is complicated to drive, hasn’t got the pace on a single lap, so we need to work ourselves out of this”

The two Mercedes drivers are currently P5 and P6 in the Standings, with Russell leading Hamilton by 24 points. In the constructors” Standings, the Silver Arrows are in P3, just 41 points behind the Scuderia.

