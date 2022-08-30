F1

“Max Verstappen is in a league of his own”: Toto Wolff lauds $60 Million worth Red Bull driver while admitting Mercedes’ defeat to rivals in 2022 season

"Max Verstappen is in a league of his own": Toto Wolff lauds $60 Million worth Red Bull driver while admitting Mercedes' defeat to rivals in 2022 season
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Dwyane Wade thought Kobe Bryant was a 'Psycho' after a phone call post the 2012 All-Star Game
Next Article
"I eat these type of guys for breakfast everyday" - Khamzat Chimaev talks a jab at Nate Diaz before their clash at UFC 279
F1 Latest News
How Michael Schumacher's 1st F1 boss was denied visit to hospital after $600 Million legend's ski accident
How Michael Schumacher’s 1st F1 boss was denied visit to hospital after $600 Million legend’s ski accident

Seven Times World Champion Michael Schumacher’s family denied Eddie Jordan’s visit to his hospital after…