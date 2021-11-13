F1

“The issue was solved…until now”: Red Bull brings up debate over Mercedes’ “flexible wing” advantage at the Sao Paolo Grand Prix

"The issue was solved...until now": Red Bull brings up debate over Mercedes' "flexible wing" advantage at the Sao Paolo Grand Prix
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Valorant 3.10 Update Leaks for upcoming patch and bundle : Chamber, agent profiles and new tournament mode expected in next Valorant Update
Next Article
"They're so disciplined in all three facets of their game": Aaron Finch praises New Zealand ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final
F1 Latest News
"The issue was solved...until now": Red Bull brings up debate over Mercedes' "flexible wing" advantage at the Sao Paolo Grand Prix
“The issue was solved…until now”: Red Bull brings up debate over Mercedes’ “flexible wing” advantage at the Sao Paolo Grand Prix

Red Bull again complains over rear wing issues, with the team claiming that Mercedes is…