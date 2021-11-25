F1

“Max Verstappen has been strong on the street circuits in 2021”: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko cites past races to explain Red Bull ace is likely to beat Lewis Hamilton in Saudi Arabia

"Max Verstappen has been strong on the street circuits in 2021": Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko cites past races to explain Red Bull ace is likely to beat Lewis Hamilton in Saudi Arabia
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Delhi Capitals all retain players in IPL 2022: The Capitals announced their list of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions
Next Article
IPL 2022 CSK team players list: Who are the players CSK management have decided to retain ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions
F1 Latest News
"I keep my distance from everyone"– Lewis Hamilton is still afraid of contracting COVID-19 again
“I keep my distance from everyone”– Lewis Hamilton is still afraid of contracting COVID-19 again

Lewis Hamilton, who suffered from COVID-19 by the end of 2020, is afraid of having…