“Max Verstappen is the real deal”: Red Bull chief heaps praise on 24-year superstar for being ‘easy to work with’

Red Bull’s Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey feels that 2021 Champion Max Verstappen is extremely easy to work with.

Newey is one of the best minds to ever work in F1. He has worked as an aerodynamicist for some of the best teams, not just in F1 but in other forms of motorsports as well. Since 2006, he has been with Red Bull and has helped the team win four Constructors’ Championship Titles.

His car designs have earned plenty of plaudits over the years, and he has worked with some of the most legendary drivers in the sport. Today, he is the CTO of Red Bull Racing and has designed a car (the RB18) that is well on its way to winning both Titles.

One driver who has worked closely with Newey since his debut in F1 back in 2016 is Max Verstappen. He has been one of the most exciting prospects over the years and finally delivered on his promise after winning the 2021 World Drivers’ Championship.

Newey insisted that working with Verstappen was extremely easy. He also shut down suggestions that the Dutchman is overly aggressive, insisting that he’s very fair with his approach.

Working with Max Verstappen is extremely easy, reveals Adrian Newey

Verstappen is on course to winning his second consecutive World Title in 2022. His year went off to a rocky start with two retirements in the opening three races. This was worrisome news for Red Bull and Newey, but they didn’t panic and worked hard to overcome whatever issue they had.

Since then, Red Bull has been almost unstoppable and Verstappen is currently 116 points of ahead of second placed Charles Leclerc. With just six races left, it’s highly unlikely that Leclerc or anyone else will overturn their deficit to the 24-year-old at the summit.

2022 has also been a very relaxed year for Verstappen in terms of on-track drama. During his World Title win last year, he was involved in quite a few controversial instances on track where people accused him being too aggressive against his rival Lewis Hamilton. Newey jumped to defend that, stating that he is a very fair driver.

“He’s the real deal,” Newey said. “Yes he’s aggressive but I think he’s generally very fair. He’s got such talent, such drive and he’s still so young. He is on a steep learning curve, just amazing.”

“The best thing about him is he’s just so easy to work with,” the 63-year-old added. “There’s no airs or pretenses. He just comes in and gets on with it, I just love the guy.”

