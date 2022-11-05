Max Verstappen might pay hefty fee of $875,814 to renew his Super License

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands inspects his car after winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his 2nd championship title at the 2022 Japanese GP. Along with his second title in a row, the Dutchman has also set a record for most points in an F1 season and most number of wins.

However, it turns out that claiming such records comes at a hefty price.

To compete in Formula 1 a driver needs a super license which needs renewal at the end of every year. The fee for renewal was $10,303 plus $2080 for each championship point in 2007. Currently, it is claimed that the renewal fee has been increased to $19,814.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that with the most points in the championship standings, Verstappen would have to pay a massive fee in order to be able to compete in 2023.

If the renewal fee is assumed to be $10,303 with $2080 for each point, Verstappen would have to pay a hefty fee of $875,814.

This amount is set to increase even further with Verstappen set to score even more points in the remaining two races of the season.

Max Verstappen is unbeatable – Helmut Marko

Verstappen has been a dominant driver throughout the 2022 season and has constantly proven to be unbeatable, especially by his teammates.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko feels that there is nothing cruel in making the Dutchman’s drivers understand that Verstappen is very special and cannot be beaten easily.

Marko further said that having the newly crowned 2-time champion as a teammate is not good for a driver’s career.

Obviously, no one would want to admit that they are just not as good as Verstappen, so the drivers tend to compare the cars, change the set-up or change their driving style, the Austrian further added.

What’s next for the Dutchman?

Having already grabbed two championship titles, Verstappen is now completely focused on winning his 3rd title in the 2023 season.

With the team’s dominance following the 2022 regulation changes, it is fair to say that they will remain dominant in the upcoming season as well.

Along with increasing the number of titles in his books, the Dutchman is also on the path of breaking and making new records in F1.

