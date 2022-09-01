“I’m not angry at all with Max Verstappen”– Charles Leclerc wants drivers to keep visor tears in their $12 Million worth cars

Charles Leclerc has asked F1 to make drivers keep their visor tears in their cars as it spoils the Monegasque’s race in Belgium.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc started in the last race from P14 and p15, respectively. While the two were competing, there was immense dust in the air, and the Dutchman tore his visor, and it flew right into Leclerc’s car.

The visor layer got stuck, and Leclerc struggled to continue the race. Thus, the Monegasque had to make a pitstop, and that’s how it forced him to recover even more.

It could be easily said that Leclerc’s race was finished after that. Speaking about it, Leclerc said F1 should consider changing rules of throwing the visor tears, and he suggested that it should be kept within the cockpit of $12 million F1 cars.

“I found myself with tear-offs flying all over the place and in that case, you cannot do much as a driver,” said Leclerc as per the Autosport during the press conference.

“I mean, obviously, I’m not angry at all with Max [Verstappen], and it is obviously not the fault of the drivers, but we might look at something to find a way to keep the tear-offs somewhere in the car.

Max Verstappen has almost won the championship

After the Belgian Grand Prix, Verstappen is leading the F1 standings with a gigantic lead of 98 points over Leclerc. The Monegasque race driver now doesn’t even stand as a runner-up in the positions and has been overtaken by Sergio Perez.

The Red Bull duo are very clear about their roles in the team. Moreover, even the Mexican race driver is over 93 points behind his teammate. Even if the 24-year-old race driver loses every remaining race and finishes second, he still gets to lift the championship.

Even Ferrari boss Mattia Binotot has admitted that Ferrari now relies on Verstappen making mistakes and getting DNFs to snatch the championship. However, everyone is aware that it’s probably not happening.

