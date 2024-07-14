Max Verstappen Once Revealed a Moment When Everyone Must Have Thought He Was an “Idiot”

Rainy conditions in an F1 Grand Prix place a greater emphasis on driver skill, reflexes, and sensitivity instead of the performance of the car while racing. Max Verstappen’s drive at the 2016 Brazillian Grand Prix is a perfect case in point of the same, also considered one of the greatest wet-weather drives ever. However, Verstappen once candidly said that the other drivers must have thought of him as an idiot on that day.

In a throwback interview clip on YouTube between Martin Brundle and Verstappen, the former asked the Dutchman if it was surprising to him that other drivers didn’t try to do the same as him. “Yeah, but I think they were thinking what is this idiot doing you know,” said a young Verstappen. “What is he trying to do, you should stay behind. But I was just trying to find grip and try alternative lines.”

Max on the overtake on Rosberg in Brazil, 2016 ️ “It was very wet, and I was trying different lines throughout the race. I found more grip on the outside of T3. I had been close behind Nico for many laps, even in the preceding laps… (1/2)pic.twitter.com/oKWeVDriea — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 22, 2023

But, even before his magical and somewhat unconventional drive on the drenched Brazillian track, Verstappen had an image for being reckless despite being touted as one of the future champions.

Careless, maybe a little bit in his early days, but Verstappen was no idiot. His comment was just a casual dig at himself as he was still relatively inexperienced in Formula 1. The Red Bull driver also explained how he had learned early in his karting days to look early towards the exit of the corner which allowed him to save being run wide by Sebastian Vettel.

However, one of the most impressive overtakes on his charge to a podium finish was against the then-championship leader Nico Rosberg, on the outside of Turn 3. Verstappen was somehow able to ride on the dreaded painted white lines without losing control proving that he was destined for greatness.

Nico Rosberg acknowledged Verstappen as one of the best the sport has seen

Verstappen has always had amazing car control as seen many times through his near-impossible saves. And over the years, he matured into a complete package. It all came together for him in 2021 when Red Bull finally came up with a championship-worthy car.

Since then, the Dutchman has gone on to win three consecutive drivers’ titles and is currently on his way to a fourth. Along the way, he has broken and set many records that are likely to remain for a long long time, like his win percentage of over 86% in 2023.

Nico Rosberg says Max Verstappen is close to being in the Top 5 of the ‘GOAT’ list “He’s even getting close to those five greatest of all time now. It’s spectacular. With the way he’s driving he’s getting close to the Fangios, Schumachers, Sennas and Hamiltons.” [@SkySportsF1]… pic.twitter.com/o2hexFeQ6b — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) October 15, 2023

At the 2024 Chinese GP, Rosberg said that Verstappen is driving at the level of the likes of Fangio, Schumacher, Senna, and Hamilton. “I think he’s moving himself into the top five of all time soon. Especially towards the end of this year, if he wins the championship again.”, Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.