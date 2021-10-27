“Max Verstappen played over 14 hours FIFA during the US GP weekend!”: Red Bull boss speaks about his star driver’s obsession with popular video game FIFA

Christian Horner reveals Max Verstappen’s love for the popular video game FIFA and says he is one of the best players around.

The Red Bull team principal praised Max Verstappen’s video gaming skills while speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s US Grand Prix. After a gruelling battle with rival Lewis Hamilton at COTA, the 24-year-old won his 8th race of the 2021 F1 season.

Max is on track to win his first World Championship this season. The Dutch sensation is also one of the best FIFA players in the world, according to Horner. He reportedly loves playing the game so much that he managed to play it for 14 hours during the race weekend in Austin.

After Sky Sports reporters asked him to say something about Verstappen that the fans didn’t know, Horner made this revelation. “There’s probably quite a lot you don’t know about Max,” he said. “He’s probably done about 14 hours of FIFA football this weekend while he’s been here.”

P1 🔥 We did it 🤘 Great job guys, @redbullracing and @HondaRacingF1, really really good 💪 And you fans, thanks for all the support, just amazing 🙌 #USGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B6lBH2fG4y — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 24, 2021

Max Verstappen is among the top 3o FIFA players in the world, sources said

According to the famous FIFA site Futwiz, Verstappen ranked 31st in the world in FIFA Ultimate Team game mode back in 2018. “crgboy007”, as Max is known in the world of FIFA, broke into the top 3o by finishing 21st in the world in 2019.

Verstappen played a series of 3 games of FIFA against fellow F1 driver Lando Norris last year. It’s not surprising that the McLaren driver was heavily defeated in all three games by the former.

Christian Horner also spoke about how much Max Verstappen loves driving. “He’s a great guy. He’s really understated,” he said. “You can see sometimes he’s a bit uncomfortable with the adulation he’s getting, and he just loves driving. “He just wants to drive fast. He never changes.”, he concluded.

Verstappen, reportedly suffering from gastritis during the race, held Hamilton off for most of the race. His win saw him open up a 12 point gap at the top of the Championship ahead of Lewis. The F1 season resumes in two weeks when the sport returns to Mexico City.

