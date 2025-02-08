Aston Martin Fancies Holy Red Bull Trio Despite Denial of $1 Billion Offer to Max Verstappen

The latest rumblings in the F1 paddock suggest that Aston Martin are preparing an audacious coup to poach Max Verstappen from Red Bull. Team owner, Lawrence Stroll has reportedly set out a $1 billion paycheck for the #1 driver to get his services.

Publicly, however, the Silverstone-based team has shut down such rumors and denied any intention to pursue the four-time world champion. That said, Verstappen’s acquisition would in fact complete the holy Red Bull trifecta at Aston Martin in furtherance of their championship ambitions.

Stroll Sr. has already swayed the Austrian team’s legendary designer, Adrian Newey to become a part of Aston Martin. Further, they also got Honda to be their exclusive works engine supplier from 2026 onwards. To date, Verstappen has won all his titles at Red Bull, powered by the Honda power unit and its IP.

The team only needs the Dutchman himself to complete the trio. It could be the utopian move for a team like Aston Martin to poach away the three critical assets of the reigning dominant team to bolster their title hopes. While they have secured Newey and Honda, is it realistic that Verstappen would jump ship to Aston?

On paper, Aston Martin has all the resources to pursue Verstappen‘s services, and history suggests that Stroll Sr. isn’t afraid to use his considerable resources. The Canadian businessman has already invested heavily in the team — with the state-of-the-art wind tunnel being at the center of the project.

"Lawrence Stroll has no intention of stopping at Newey, and is now aiming for Max Verstappen" Autosprint is reporting that Aston Martin has signed Adrian Newey, and that they're in full negotiations with Max for 2026??

In reality, though, this reported coup might turn out to be trickier to execute. Verstappen has a big, and possibly airtight contract with the Milton Keynes-based team that is due to expire in only 2028. Rumors suggest Aston Martin wants him in 2026 itself.

How can Aston Martin sign Verstappen in 2026?

The Silverstone-based team needs to rely on the racing gods to have a shot at securing the #1 driver. Firstly, they need Red Bull to drop the ball in 2025. If they cannot give him a car worthy of fighting for and defending his drivers’ title, it might prompt Verstappen to trigger his exit clause this season.

In the media at least, Verstappen has oftentimes declared his allegiance to the Bulls. If that is true, then, a bad season or two might not be enough for Aston Martin to expect the 27-year-old to ditch his team.

On the other hand, Stroll Sr. can circumvent this problem by targeting Red Bull team advisor, Helmut Marko instead. Marko has been very vocal about the fact that he is still in the sport largely due to Verstappen. Verstappen himself has said that if the 81-year-old leaves the team, he will follow suit. This could be a loophole that Aston Martin exploits.

But the biggest factor in determining the fate of their proposed coup lies in their own hands. With only two seats on offer, Stroll Sr. will have to make a tough choice: fire Fernando Alonso at the end of 2025 or his son, Lance Stroll. Neither of these seems a real possibility, as things stand.