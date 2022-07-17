Max Verstappen reveals bizarre reason that would make him quit Formula 1

Max Verstappen talked about his emotions behind the when and revealed a bizarre reason that would make him quit motorsport.

Max Verstappen is known for his aggressive driving and frequently blasting off on the team radio over the years.

But unlike AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, when asked, Verstappen revealed that he has not worked with any psychologist. He has not even spoken to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko in an attempt to stay calm in the cockpit.

This came after Marko called Tsunoda a problem child and said that he is working with a Red Bull-appointed psychologist.

Ahead of the Austrian GP, the Dutchman insisted that his frustrations and outbursts on team radio never had any negative impact on his performance.

He said, “I don’t think it helps the whole team if you come in really upset in a practice session, or whatever. Because then everyone starts to be a bit nervous. I think that doesn’t help the overall performance.

“I still sometimes get a bit upset on the radio. But I don’t think it influences my performance, it’s more about if things don’t go well if something is badly executed or I have a problem.”

Also Read: When Max Verstappen almost applied for Mercedes

Max Verstappen would leave F1 on one condition

Furthermore, the reigning champion said that if this frustration that he feels behind the wheel vanishes, he would know that his career is coming to an end.

“I think if the day comes that I’m not going to be upset about these things anymore, then I’m not interested in the sport anymore,” he continued.

Verstappen said that he cares about his result and how he is performing at a weekend. Therefore, he sometimes gets upset when something goes wrong.

“Because I’m pressing it 50 times before it opens!” 😡 All of Max Verstappen’s angry team radio during his DRS issues in Spain 🔧 pic.twitter.com/JlmwROojsI — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 22, 2022

“It’s not influencing my performance during the race, but of course, the way you work throughout the weekend is trying to be as calm as you can. Some people are a bit calmer, some people are a bit more explosive.”

“That’s how it works, but you can always work on these things,” he concluded.

Also Read: Max Verstappen explains why he does not follow in Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel’s footsteps