Max Verstappen Reveals He Has to Apologise to Gianpiero Lambiase for Ignoring Him During Season Break

The 2023 F1 season is in the archives now and most drivers are relaxing during the off-season. Max Verstappen especially doesn’t like to think about the track-related stuff in his off time. As a result, the three-time champion has actively ignored his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase’s recent conversations. However, the Dutchman did admit that he needs to apologize for the same.

Speaking on the Talking Bull podcast by Red Bull, Verstappen revealed how Lambiase sent him three emails about the 2024 season. “I have to apologize to my engineer because he sent three emails related to next year. And I didn’t respond. I saw him today, so I made up for it”, explained the Dutchman.

Verstappen then highlighted what kind of a relationship he shares with Lambiase. He cited it as “bromance” as many people at Red Bull and in the paddock perceive it as. Thus, these kinds of things are normal to happen between them.

After the Abu Dhabi GP, the 26-year-old was a bit ill as he revealed on the podcast. While he said that he is still recovering from his illness now, he will look to make the most of the upcoming few weeks before Red Bull calls him back for 2024 preparations.

Often, Verstappen likes to stay at home and take part in sim racing during his off time. However, with Kelly Piquet, the Red Bull champion has looked a bit more active to head out for a short getaway trip whenever they get time. But more than Piquet, Lambiase is a big part of Verstappen’s life as well.

How Max Verstappen bickers and yet gets along with Gianpiero Lambiase?

During this season, there were multiple moments when Max Verstappen lost his cool in conversation with Gianpiero Lambiase. The Belgian GP sprint shootout serves as the perfect example of this.

In SQ2, Verstappen wasn’t satisfied with the tire choice and the run plan his engineer and the team suggested. As a result, he vented out his feelings as he scraped through into SQ3 in just 10th place. However, Lambiase handled it in a calm and collected way with just the right amount of assertiveness.

This made Verstappen silent and the three-time champion then apologized once the session was over. This summarizes the duo’s relationship as they usually engage in small bickering fights to get the most out of each other.

Lambiase still feels Verstappen has been “intimidating” ever since he came to Red Bull in 2016. Yet, Lambiase has managed to strike the perfect approach to handle the Dutchman. As a result of the way the two often argue, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has deemed their bond as one of an old married couple.