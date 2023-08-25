Max Verstappen Rubs Salt in George Russell’s ‘Bruises’ After Blatantly Calling Out His Summer Break Activities

Max Verstappen recently rubbed salt in George Russell’s “bruises” after the Mercedes driver hurt himself while trying a new activity. Over the summer break, the Briton revealed how he is not very comfortable around water and activities related to it. Still, he wanted to push himself and try new things out. Verstappen, however, used this opportunity to make fun of Russell.

The Mercedes driver had put up a post about how he enjoyed pushing himself outside his comfort zone. However, he did admit that he got a few “bruises” as a result of his ventures away from the track.

A few days after trying out a new activity, Russell has now spoken about the same during the press conference ahead of the Dutch GP. As soon as the 25-year-old began revealing how his summer break went, Verstappen interrupted and started roasting him.

Max Verstappen claims George Russell’s “ego is hurt“

During his press conference in Zandvoort, George Russell started explaining how he had a few injuries while surfing. However, he did add that he has completely recovered now and is ready for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Soon after, Max Verstappen interrupted him and said, “Ego is hurt“. Although they are all smiles at the moment despite Verstappen’s comments about his ego, just a few months ago, Russell’s relationship with the Red Bull driver was at an all time low.

Verstappen previously referred to Russell as “Princess George“

Both Max Verstappen and George Russell had a heated altercation after they made contact during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race a few months ago. Following the incident, the Dutchman confronted the Briton and criticized him publicly.

In one of his interviews, the Red Bull driver said, “Defending the position isn’t allowed because ‘Princess George’ is there. At the end of the day, that’s his problem too“. Although Russell defended himself by stating that he had “cold tires,” Verstappen did not take any of his excuses into account.

The double world champion referred to the incident as “inexcusable” and called the Mercedes driver “clumsy“. However, it did not take long for the two to sort their differences out. During the very next race weekend at Miami, the two made it clear that they did not hold any grudges against each other.

As quoted by skysports.com, Russell stated that he and Verstappen have moved on from the incident, and may even have a chat about it someday and laugh. Similarly, Verstappen also stated that he is ready to move on from the incident.