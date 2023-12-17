Max Verstappen Salary: How Red Bull Star Made $70 Million in 2023 Despite Having $45 Million Salary Contract

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen is the highest-paid driver in Formula 1 currently. That being said, despite having a contract worth $45,000,000 with Red Bull, the 26-year-old walked away with a whopping $70,000,000 in 2023.

In terms of actuals, the Dutchman bagged a handsome figure of forty-five million. The rest of the amount he earned were bonuses.

Verstappen is likely to have earned such a hefty bonus because of the historic year he just had. On his way to wrapping up his third consecutive title, the Red Bull ace wracked up an unbelievable tally of 19 Grands Prix wins.

Considering that the regulations are relatively stable going into 2024, Verstappen is likely to be the favorite once again. As a result, the Dutchman is also the favorite to become the first billionaire driver in F1.

Max Verstappen can sacrifice billions with threatened early retirement

Business F1 magazine had recently reported how Max Verstappen could become F1’s first billionaire driver if he continues in F1 till his early 30s. “According to people who should know, he [Verstappen] could easily earn that much [500 million] again before he retires and will almost certainly become Formula 1’s first driver billionaire if he chooses to carry on beyond his early thirties,” read their report.

His billionaire status depends on his staying in the sport beyond 2028. However, on more than one occasion, Verstappen has hinted at wanting to retire from Formula 1 as soon as his current contract is up.

Verstappen continuing for the long term is also likely to favor Red Bull. It is going to be a near-impossible task to find a replacement like him, and hence, the Milton Keynes team would be trying their level best to ensure that the Dutchman stays put in the sport and with them for as long as possible.