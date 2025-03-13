Fans Swoon as ‘Proudest’ Lewis Hamilton Fails to Hide Beaming Smile for Mercedes Successor Kimi Antonelli

March 13, 2025: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 13: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari chats to Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team in a press conference | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New year, new colors for Lewis Hamilton. After 12 years with Mercedes, he made the switch to Ferrari in pursuit of his eighth world championship and has already admitted to feeling ‘rejuvenated’ by the change of scenery. For the first time in three years, Hamilton looks genuinely hopeful of winning before a season begins.

With this renewed optimism, he’s been spotted smiling more often. On media day ahead of the Australian GP, he was wearing one once again—something that caught the attention of veteran F1 commentator David Croft.

Crofty couldn’t help but ask what everyone in the paddock was thinking—was Hamilton’s smile a sign of the Ferrari-fueled euphoria to come? Well, no.

The real reason, however, was much more heartwarming. Hamilton was not smiling at the thought winning titles with Ferrari. He was simply watching his successor at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, make his step up to F1 at just 18 years old.

“I’m smiling because I’m looking at this youngster here, I’m just happy for him,” he said. “He’s doing so well and conducting himself so well, and taking that first leap and getting that first opportunity to be in Formula One, it’s so, so special.”

Lewis is just such a sweetheart “I’m smiling because I’m looking at this youngster [Kimi] here, I’m just happy for him! He’s doing so well and conducting himself so well. And taking that first leap and getting that first opportunity to be in Formula One, it’s so, so special.”… pic.twitter.com/xV389PXbHI — sim (@simsgazette) March 13, 2025

Hamilton’s show of appreciation for his Mercedes successor was well received by fans on social media. “Lewis has the proudest look on his face watching and listening to Kimi Antonelli,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

lewis has the PROUDEST look on his face watching and listening to kimi antonelli omg — sim (@simsgazette) March 13, 2025

the way that lewis looks so proud at kimi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eqFvyJZWcT — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) March 13, 2025

Antonelli and Hamilton never raced together as teammates, but as part of Mercedes’ academy, the young Italian developed under the watchful eye of the seven-time champion. Now, with Hamilton at Ferrari and Antonelli stepping up to the Silver Arrows, the two will share the track—not as mentor and protégé, but as rivals.

Antonelli returns the appreciation to Hamilton

As a soon-to-be rookie, there’s no better driver to look up to than a seven-time world champion. Antonelli had that opportunity last year as a Mercedes junior, observing Hamilton up close as he went about his business.

Now, the Italian has described how “incredible” it feels to share the track with a driver he has admired for years. “It feels pretty surreal to be able to race with someone like Lewis,” Antonelli said during the Australian GP presser. “I grew up watching him, and ever since I joined Mercedes, I’ve been looking at him. He has been incredibly successful.”

Wholesome F1 moments Kimi Antonelli” Lewis has always been nice to me, and given me advice. I’m really grateful for that, it shows he’s not only a great driver but a great person.” Lewis Hamilton: *whispers* “thanks man” pic.twitter.com/KJtVbxG9eu — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) March 13, 2025

Antonelli added that Hamilton has always been kind to him and admitted he has yet to come across the message the 40-year-old left for him in the drivers’ room at last year’s Italian GP.

Mercedes team member Stephen Lord later revealed the details of Hamilton’s emotional note, written after his final drive for the Silver Arrows at Monza. “If you care for them, they’ll care for you because they’re a great team,” Hamilton wrote. He also left a smiley face with a simple message: “Lewis was here.”