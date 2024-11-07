mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Set to Surpass Sebastian Vettel’s Career-Long Record in 2024 Finale

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
November 20, 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: MAX VERSTAPPEN of the Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and SEBASTIAN VETTEL of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team

November 20, 2022, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: MAX VERSTAPPEN of the Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and SEBASTIAN VETTEL of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After a scintillating performance at the 2024 Sao Paulo GP, Max Verstappen is en route to his fourth consecutive World Championship win. With McLaren’s Lando Norris now realistically out of the running, Verstappen can wrap this season up as soon as the upcoming Las Vegas GP. This would place him on par with Sebastian Vettel’s record of four world titles, while also breaking another of the German driver’s longstanding records.

With a 62-point advantage over Norris in the standings, Verstappen will likely finish the season without conceding his P1 position even once. This would amount to the Red Bull driver having led the championship for 63 consecutive races. Vettel’s record stands at 62.

If Max Verstappen wins the World Crown in 2024, he will have led the Championship for 63 consecutive races in Abu Dhabi, 1 more than Sebastian Vettel’s entire career total of 62.
byu/Fangio_The_Master informula1

That said, there is still an “if” in the equation. Norris is mathematically in contention for the world title, although the chances of the #4 driver overturning the deficit are now slim to none.

Norris has three races remaining (including one sprint race in Qatar) to close this massive gap. However, as we head into the second-ever Las Vegas GP, the Red Bull driver could already secure the title.

The numbers behind this scenario are straightforward. Norris needs to reduce the gap by at least three points after the race. If he fails to do so, Verstappen will taste glory.

Given the points distribution system and the current form of both drivers, Norris will realistically need to finish on the podium, and more importantly, ahead of Verstappen, to make this possible.

However, in terms of the actual title battle, the Briton will be hoping for a major mistake from either Verstappen or Red Bull. With only 25 points (plus one for the fastest lap) available for a win, Norris will need to secure victories while hoping Verstappen finishes in P6 or lower in the upcoming races to have a realistic chance at clinching the title.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these