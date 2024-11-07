Max Verstappen Set to Surpass Sebastian Vettel’s Career-Long Record in 2024 Finale

After a scintillating performance at the 2024 Sao Paulo GP, Max Verstappen is en route to his fourth consecutive World Championship win. With McLaren’s Lando Norris now realistically out of the running, Verstappen can wrap this season up as soon as the upcoming Las Vegas GP. This would place him on par with Sebastian Vettel’s record of four world titles, while also breaking another of the German driver’s longstanding records.

With a 62-point advantage over Norris in the standings, Verstappen will likely finish the season without conceding his P1 position even once. This would amount to the Red Bull driver having led the championship for 63 consecutive races. Vettel’s record stands at 62.

That said, there is still an “if” in the equation. Norris is mathematically in contention for the world title, although the chances of the #4 driver overturning the deficit are now slim to none.

Norris has three races remaining (including one sprint race in Qatar) to close this massive gap. However, as we head into the second-ever Las Vegas GP, the Red Bull driver could already secure the title.

The numbers behind this scenario are straightforward. Norris needs to reduce the gap by at least three points after the race. If he fails to do so, Verstappen will taste glory.

Given the points distribution system and the current form of both drivers, Norris will realistically need to finish on the podium, and more importantly, ahead of Verstappen, to make this possible.

However, in terms of the actual title battle, the Briton will be hoping for a major mistake from either Verstappen or Red Bull. With only 25 points (plus one for the fastest lap) available for a win, Norris will need to secure victories while hoping Verstappen finishes in P6 or lower in the upcoming races to have a realistic chance at clinching the title.