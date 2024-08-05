Lando Norris Reveals Why He Does Not Have a Dog as He Voices Support for Battersea

Dog owners have started increasing in the F1 paddock. Like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have also got dogs this year. However, Lando Norris recently opened up about why he doesn’t have one, as he visited Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in the UK to show support for their cause.

A video clip on McLaren’s X account showed Norris speaking to a representative from Battersea explaining that his career as an F1 driver doesn’t allow him to get a dog as he has to travel so much throughout the year.

However, he was curious to know how can someone support their cause and help rehabilitate dogs and cats. He said,

“So because I can’t probably have a dog because I am away so much, what other ways are there of supporting Battersea or like dog homes.”

Has @LandoNorris inspired you to support @Battersea_?

Battersea is one of the UK’s oldest and most well-known animal welfare charities and their goal is to never turn away a dog or cat in need of help. They care for dogs and cats until they can find them new homes. The representative explained to Norris that they have events going on throughout the year, and people can help raise funds at those events.

People can also make donations themselves either in monetary terms or by donating treats, blankets, and toys. People can also join the fostering program if they can’t afford to care for the dogs and cats in the long term.

The Briton urged the viewers to support Battersea and as far as his own quest of getting a dog he mentioned, “As soon as I have some time I will also get a dog but at the minute I don’t have a lot of time”. Now, this seems a bit odd, given Hamilton has been bringing his dog to F1 weekends for several years.

Dogs of the F1 paddock

Hamilton’s bulldog — Roscoe has become quite famous in the paddock, often accompanying Hamilton to race weekends. In fact, the Briton has also made a separate Instagram account for Roscoe.

Leclerc and his partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, also got a long-haired dachshund named ‘Leo’ into the family and he instantly became a fan favorite. This year, Leo has already attended several race weekends.

In fact, at the British GP, Leclerc and Hamilton made their dogs meet for the first time and proudly posed for a picture together calling themselves “Dog dads”.

Daily Dose of F1 Charles Leclerc and Leo Edition pic.twitter.com/mjixqdjdxX — Daily Dose of Max (Blued) (@BluedPosts) August 3, 2024

Another contender for the favorite dog in the F1 circles emerged when Gasly and his partner, Francisca Gomes, recently introduced their new dog — Simba via an Instagram post.