“I Couldn’t Speak Any English”: Lando Norris Once Won Over Language Barrier to Hook Up With Brazilian OnlyFans Model

Lando Norris is one of the biggest names in Formula 1 and is even touted to be a world champion in the future. The 22-year-old has a contract with McLaren till 2025, where he is earning $20 million a year. Thus, his success makes him one of the most desirable men in sports.

The Briton has been single since 2022 after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira. So, surely he wouldn’t mind being associated with other women and snubbing any emotional attachments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisinha Barosa Oliveira (@luisinhaoliveira99)

Amidst this, his report of hooking up with a Brazilian volleyball appeared. Key Alves, who recently appeared in Big Brother (Brazil) and is also an OnlyFans model, claims she once hooked up with the McLaren star.

The language barrier didn’t prevent Lando Norris from hooking up

Alves, who has a following of over 9.5 million on Instagram, allegedly had a hookup with Norris, as per the SportsBuzz. She revealed that the two had a “secret hookup” even though the two didn’t understand each other’s language.

“I’ve hooked up with some international guys. I stayed with a pilot [driver], Lando Norris, who went to Formula 1 now. I couldn’t speak any English and he couldn’t speak Portuguese,” said Alves [translated via Google].

She also revealed that Norris even slid into her DM. Since the two didn’t know each other’s mode of communication, the two ‘mimed’ to talk to each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Key Alves (@keyalves)

Though, Norris has remained quiet about such interaction with Alves. And considering his status as an F1 driver, he is unlikely to leak such controversial details of his life.

Hitting on other women while dating?

At the cusp of his breakup declaration, Norris appeared to be in a cheating scandal. Reportedly, his messages to a Dutch model Randi Hartman appeared online.

As per the texts, the Brit race driver asked her for a Mcdonald’s date. In response, Hartman asked him whether he was single. Norris was prompt to reply, “I’m single now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@randihartmanx)

This revelation instantly caused a storm online about Norris’ relationship status. Two days later, he uploaded a story of his breakup with Oliveira. Though, it surely casts a doubt on Norris whether he was hitting on other women while he was dating.