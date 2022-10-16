Max Verstappen sets a new record topping Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has set a new record with his second championship title win at the 2022 Japanese GP.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his 2nd championship title at the Japanese Gp with 4 races still to go. In doing so, the Dutchman has also placed himself at the top of the group of elites in terms of records.

Verstappen clinched the title in Suzuka with a 27.066-second lead from P2. This time gap is the biggest gap ever recorded in the history of GPs held in Suzuka.

There are only 3 other drivers who have finished the race with a huge gap but Verstappen has broken those records to set a new one.

Who held the record previously?

Earlier the record was held by Sebastian Vettel who claimed victory in Suzuka in 2012 with a lead of 20.632 from Felipe Massa in Ferrari. In doing so, Vettel had broken the record set by Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher had managed to win a big lead in Japan in 1995 going against Mika Hakkinen. At the time, the F1 legend crossed the chequered flag 19.337 ahead of the Finnish driver.

And before Schumacher, Gerhard Berger who won the first GP held in Suzuka in 1987 had set the record. Berger, then driving for Ferrari had defeated Ayrton Senna in Lotus-Honda with a gap of 17.384 seconds.

Upcoming records for Max Verstappen

Ever since his debut in F1, Verstappen has been breaking records. He began his career in F1 becoming the youngest driver to even begin an F1 GP at the age of 17.

Having won the championship title back-to-back, the Dutchman has already entered the group of elite two-time world champions. His impressive drive in the 2022 season has helped him make several new records and also break old ones.

⭐️ NEW ENTRY AT #2 ⭐️ Max Verstappen is now the second youngest two-time world champion! 🏆🏆#F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/14utn05QVi — Formula 1 (@F1) October 15, 2022

He has even elevated the records of his 2021 rival Lewis Hamilton by securing the most podium wins in a season.

Going forward, the 24-year-old might add one more record to his name just by taking one more victory in the current season.

Verstappen has already won 12 races in the current season and stands only one win away from equalling the record of 13 wins in a single season. This feat is currently held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher.

