Max Verstappen Sets the Fastest Lap Time at the Australian GP Before the Cars Even Get to the Track

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

Credits: IMAGO Laci Perenyi

A new season may have begun, but Max Verstappen’s dominance has not shown any signs of slowing down. The Dutchman is not only dominating on the track but also in the virtual world. The three-time world champion recently set the fastest lap on the Albert Park circuit on the Red Bull simulation setup. He registered a 1:21.134.

Verstappen got along with Sebastian Job, Red Bull’s experienced sim racing driver, to take the RB19 out for a hot lap around the Melbourne circuit. The track around the lake is often regarded as a frustrating one because the corners are hard to nail.

During the hot lap on the F1 2023 game, the Red Bull star discussed his way of getting the better of the corners. He said that he always focuses on the brake markers next to the track, and it helps him to pinpoint where to break and get a perfect exit.

While Verstappen was racing, Job stated that the curb on the inside of turn 7 was very slippery, to which the F1 star agreed. Following this, Verstappen confirmed that it’s true in real life as well and that drivers often lose control while navigating this corner.

Interestingly, it was Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez who set the all-time fastest lap on the Albert Park circuit last year. The Mexican driver clocked an incredible 1:20.235 with the RB19.

Max Verstappen and his craze for sim racing

Max Verstappen rarely misses a chance to compete in sim racing when he is away from the track. He once also revealed that in iRacing, he finds solace and it’s his way of unwinding himself.

Verstappen’s sheer passion for sim racing is evident, as just the night before he competed at the Saudi Arabian GP, he was playing iRacing. However, Verstappen does not only engage in sim racing to pass time and has serious plans for the same in the future.

The three-time world champion invests a lot of time in developing Team Redline, a professional sim racing side he owns and also races for. The Dutchman now also wants to form his own GT3 racing team and help youngsters make a career in motorsports.

