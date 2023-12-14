Valtteri Bottas Heads to Australia Once Again to Spend off Season With Girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell

According to the recent reports on Speedcafe.com, Valtteri Bottas intends to dedicate a segment of his off-season to Adelaide alongside his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell. Bottas enjoyed a memorable break in Australia during his previous F1 season hiatus. Interestingly, this time, the Finnish driver and his cyclist partner plan to host a cycling event in Adelaide, promising an immersive experience filled with excitement.

The couple, as per recent updates, is poised to introduce a novel cycling event to Adelaide in January as part of the Tour Down Under. Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell, co-owners of the GRVL cycling series, will launch the inaugural RADL GRVL from January 18 to 20.

Interestingly this unique event, blending sealed and gravel roads across Adelaide’s regions, will unfold from its central base in Victoria Square. Considering this 34-year-old expressed enthusiasm about the exciting venture as he said, “That’s like, mid-January, just during that time, so that’s an interesting one.”

Moreover, the Finnish driver has expressed genuine happiness with his life in Down Under. Considering that he has excitingly shared his plans to make Australia his permanent home after retiring. When asked what makes Adelaide so appealing to him, Bottas responded, “Lifestyle, culture, good wine, good cycling, just a good place to live and have some time off. ”

Indeed, if Bottas is contemplating settling in Australia after retiring, it’s clear that he has wholeheartedly adopted the cultural spirit of the nation. This was notably highlighted in a widely circulated post last year where the Finnish driver proudly sported the iconic Australian mullet haircut.

Additionally, aligning with another Australian favorite—beer, Bottas has established a connection with it over the past year. The Finnish driver got his own beer brand feature saying “Valtteri Bottas” on a Victoria Bitter bottle which is famous in Australia.

What other factors influence Valtteri Bottas’ decision to reside in Australia?

In recent times, Valtteri Bottas has risen to prominence in Formula 1, not just for his outstanding performances on the track but also for his engaging and entertaining personality off the track. However, before his adventure in Australia last year, many fans weren’t particularly intrigued by his off-track life.

This raises the question: what did Bottas do to capture the fans’ attention? The answer lies in his vibrant enthusiasm for living in a country where people savor life to the fullest. Notably, even before dating professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, Bottas had a deep personal connection with Australia, as he revealed in an interview with Speedcafe.

He shared how his first visit to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix in 2013 sparked his enduring fondness for the country. Bottas said, Since the first time I went there, just the lifestyle and culture are pretty cool, and I actually feel the humor, compared to Finnish people, is really similar. They’re pretty sarcastic.”

Moreover, Bottas highlighted that another significant factor influencing his decision to live in Australia is his girlfriend’s family. Elaborating on this aspect, Bottas said, “Of course, the big thing is Tiffany’s family is there. It’s a chance to see them.”In November 2019, Formula One star Valtteri Bottas swiftly shifted from ex-Emilia to a romantic involvement with Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Notably, Bottas has taken a keen interest in his partner’s profession, actively participating in cycling events. Last year, he supported Cromwell in Paris as she rode for the women’s cycling team, Canyon–SRAM.