Mercedes’ Next Lewis Hamilton Could Exploit Logan Sargeant’s Weakness To Finally Make Blockbuster F1 Entry

Logan Sargeant broke the mold as the first American driver on the F1 grid since Alexander Rossi’s appearance with Manor in 2015. However, the rookie driver faced formidable challenges during his debut season in 2023. The 23-year-old encountered a string of setbacks that included seven DNFs and a mere one-point accumulation. Despite this performance, the British team chose to retain Sargeant for 2024. However, for next year, things may be tricky as Mercedes’ potential next Lewis Hamilton is waiting in the wings to make a blockbuster F1 debut.

Williams is facing a mixed reaction to retaining Sargeant in the aftermath of his underperformance which has become his weakness. Nevertheless, unlike the leniency in his first season, the American driver will be under increased pressure in 2024.

Nevertheless, even if Williams chooses to show some leniency towards Logan Sargeant, the competitive nature of F1, coupled with an influx of talent and uncertain driver line-ups for 2025, may not allow for such indulgence. In fact, the prospect of Williams making strides to become a more competitive midfield team is likely to draw considerable interest from numerous drivers.

This situation becomes increasingly plausible when factoring in the rising talent from the junior levels. This dynamic presents a potential threat to Sargeant. The forefront of contenders to replace him is a prospect often touted as the next Lewis Hamilton – Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Kimi Antonelli has become a highly awaited presence in the F2 racing circuit. His remarkable talent prompted Mercedes to accelerate him straight to F2, skipping Formula 3. In essence, Sargeant finds himself in a crucial position, compelled to elevate his performance to contend with teammate Alex Albon.

Additionally, the early races of the 2024 season hold considerable significance for the American driver, particularly given the volatility in the current market.

Will Williams might consider investing in Kimi Antonelli ahead of Logan Sargeant?

Antonelli’s journey began with triumphs in the Italian national and European karting championships, catching the attention of Mercedes. Recognizing his exceptional talent, the Silver Arrows enlisted him in their young driver academy at 13 in 2019. Subsequently, he secured the Italian and German F4 titles in 2022 with an impressive 22 wins in 35 races across the two championships. The Italian continued his success with a Formula Regional championship this year.

Although the logical progression would be to F3 after this, Mercedes, recognizing his exceptional performances, opted to bypass that level and directly elevate him to F2. Nevertheless, despite this decision, Wolff is aware of the excitement around Antonelli and wants to manage expectations for the 17-year-old phenom.

He said, “Putting him into F2 is a big step because those cars are heavier and much more powerful. But if we give him his time and don’t expect him to be killing it in his first season, I think he can be a really great one in this sport.”

Indeed, Toto Wolff’s comments indicate that he doesn’t anticipate Antonelli to shine in his debut season, highlighting Mercedes’ steadfast belief and patience in him. However in essence, if Antonelli demonstrates promising results akin to his stellar performances in the past two years, there’s a chance that Williams (Mercedes’ customer team), might consider him.

Williams has a history of nurturing young talents and providing them with opportunities to drive in F1. Moreover, Russell’s experience has validated the notion that Williams can be a conducive environment for young drivers to learn before making career moves.

In addition, it’s worth noting that James Vowles, Williams’ team boss and a former Mercedes figure, is a significant admirer of Kimi Antonelli. Vowles has consistently expressed his admiration for the young talent and has closely followed his development.