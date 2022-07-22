Max Verstappen surpasses the legacy of 9-time Grand Prix winner at Red Bull

Max Verstappen will enter his 130th race this weekend at the French Grand Prix with Red Bull surpassing the record held by Mark Webber.

Going into the 12th round of racing at the French GP, Max Verstappen will become the most experienced driver to have driven a Red Bull.

The Dutchman, 24 years old, will start his 130th race with the team and break the record of 129 race starts held by Mark Webber.

The 9-time Grand Prix winner has held the record of 129 starts with Red Bull since his retirement from F1 in 2013.

Since the energy drink company’s debut in F1 in 2005, the team has had only four drivers who had taken part in more than 100 races. These drivers are Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen joined the team in 2016 and has since been on the path to success taking his first world drivers’ championship title in 2021.

The reigning champion has bagged 26 victories, 68 podiums and 16 pole positions in his stint so far.

Max Verstappen welcomes Mercedes’ revival but is only concerned about Ferrari

The Dutchman currently has a lead in the 2022 championship title with a 38 points lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

With Mercedes hoping to return to the top after a disappointing start to the season, Verstappen welcomed the team’s revival.

🗣 “The track has a lot of technical and high-speed corners towards the end, so it will be important to look after the tyres, especially considering it’s going to be a very hot weekend.”#FrenchGP | @Max33Verstappen 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/v3hynkVnYi — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 20, 2022

When asked if Mercedes drivers could possibly join in the action at the front between Red Bull and Ferrari, he said, “Normally it’s a good thing.”

“In general, of course, for the sport it’s better, to have three teams fighting, and for myself, it’s good to have more cars up front. More things can happen.”

However, the Dutchman said that his eyes are only on Ferrari. Verstappen said: “As long as we are, of course, better than Ferrari then it’s not a problem.

“Otherwise, it doesn’t matter what you do. If you’re slower, it doesn’t matter how many cars are fighting up front.”

