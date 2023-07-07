Max Verstappen Tips Lando Norris to Win Consistently As McLaren Driver Grows Increasingly Frustrated With Winning Seeming “So Far Away”

Max Verstappen recently revealed the harsh reality about F1 as his good friend, Lando Norris, grows increasingly frustrated with his inability to win races with McLaren at the moment. The Dutchman stated that if Norris had a race-winning car, then he would win almost all the races. However, for Norris, winning seems far away at the moment, given his team’s condition.

The best result that the 23-year-old Brit has had in his F1 career so far was a second-place finish at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. And as for Verstappen, the 25-year-old has already won 42 races and has two world championships under his belt.

Since Norris has already competed in five F1 seasons, he is desperate to get his first win. The McLaren driver stated that he does not want to spend another five seasons without winning a Grand Prix. On the other hand, Verstappen is already thinking about retiring from F1. Having completed everything that he set out to achieve in the sport.

“It’s as simple as that“: Verstappen gives his advice to Norris

While speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s British GP, Max Verstappen gave his advice to Lando Norris. When asked about what he made of the Briton’s recent remarks, the Dutchman stated (as quoted by planetf1.com), “Unfortunately, that is a bit how how Formula 1 is. If Lando would be in a race-winning car, he would regularly win races – it’s as simple as that“.

Verstappen’s remarks come after Norris explained to the Press Association about how desperate he is to start winning races. As quoted by planetf1.com, he said, “I want to win so much. But at the same time, it feels so far away“.

The Briton then stated that the longer he’s failing to win despite all the efforts he is putting in, the more frustrated he is becoming. Norris stated that it “hurts” him to know that he has been in F1 for five seasons already and that he has barely anything to show for it.

As Norris continues to grow increasingly frustrated, Verstappen called for his friend to remain patient. The Red Bull ace believes it is important for drivers to not only believe in the team’s project but be actively involved in it to guide them to success.

Having said this, he admitted that he too had doubts about whether he would be able to achieve success in F1. “Of course, sometimes I had my doubts. ‘Is this actually going to work? I don’t know’. Of course, sometimes I had this thought of maybe I should leave,” explained Verstappen.

Will Max Verstappen retire after the 2028 season?

Max Verstappen may have had doubts about leaving Red Bull at one stage. But it seems that he’s completely committed to the team now. He currently has a contract with the team until the end of the 2028 season. Following which he has suggested that he may retire.

Despite reportedly earning a whopping $60,000,000 per year, Max Verstappen has often hinted at wanting to retire from the sport. He is worried about the changes being brought about in F1. Plus, he is concerned about the work-life balance that comes with traveling to so many races every single year.

As quoted by Autosport, Verstappen stated earlier this year that while he enjoys winning in F1, he is not sure about how long he can continue. Furthermore, the Red Bull driver expressed his desire to try other forms of motorsport such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Despite this, Verstappen has made it clear that he is committed to fulfilling the terms of his current contract with Red Bull. Since the Milton Keynes outfit has their star driver locked in for another five years, they can breath a sigh of relief.