HomeSearch

Charles Leclerc’s Ex-Girlfriend Charlotte Sine Details Future Plans After Returning From Vacation in NYC

Vidit Dhawan
|Published 11/04/2023

Charles Leclerc's Ex-Girlfriend Charlotte Sine Details Future Plans After Returning From Vacation in NYC

Credits: Instagram

Charles Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine revealed via social media on April 10 that she is back from her vacation in New York City. Leclerc and Sine dated for almost four years before deciding to break up last year in December, much to the sadness of their fans.

After breaking up with Leclerc, Sine has spent most of her time on personal travels. Despite being a fitness freak, the 23-year-old revealed that she did not stop herself from eating her favorite food and enjoying herself during this time.

Charlotte Sine provides future diet plan after returning from NYC

Shortly after she returned from New York City, Charlotte Sine put up an Instagram story and revealed how she was now planning to return ‘back to basics’. She said it was all about finding the ‘right balance’ for one’s body.

She wrote that even though she did not work out for three days, she made up for it by walking more than 22k steps daily. Since she ensured to remain active during her vacation, Sine added that she did not feel guilty about having 4-5 cookies in two days.

However, after returning from her vacation, the 23-year-old said that she would now get back to her routine. This involves eating ‘healthier food’ and finding ways to enjoy such a diet. Sine then concluded her post by writing that since she had several restaurants and activities coming up and she would just enjoy her holidays.

Charlotte Sinne

Sine refers to 2022 as her best year despite her break-up with Leclerc

Despite breaking up with Charles Leclerc last year, Charlotte Sine referred to 2022 as the best year of her life. The 23-year-old had put up an Instagram story earlier in the day to reveal the same.

“Thank you to all the people I have met. And the ones I had to let go,” wrote the 23-year-old. Since Sine posted a story such as this, it can be assumed that she has now moved on after breaking up with Leclerc in December 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by +Ша+ (@charlottesiine)

While the two broke up, both did make it clear that they were still on cordial terms and would continue to remain friends. Leclerc is now believed to be dating Alexandra Saint Mleux, a 25-year-old Italian woman with a TikTok account with 18,000 followers. On the other hand, Sine’s relationship status is unknown.

Share this article
About the author
Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He fell in love with the sport at first sight when F1 visited India in 2011. The noise and the racing action from lights out and away we go to the chequered flag are what keeps him at the edge of his seat at all times. Vidit has been a lifelong Fernando Alonso fan and sees Charles Leclerc as the future of the sport. Other than F1, he also follows football and tennis closely.

Read more from Vidit Dhawan