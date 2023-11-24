Christian Horner Conveniently Blames Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi 2021 Loss and Fans Are Not Happy

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has recently rubbed salt into the wounds of Mercedes by reminding them of how their mistakes resulted in Lewis Hamilton losing the title back in 2021. According to Horner, the Silver Arrows committed a huge blunder by leaving “poor” Hamilton out on old tires on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

While appearing on a recent episode of A League of Their Own, Horner said, “I mean Mercedes f****d up. They left poor Lewis out there on tires that had done pretty much most of the race and we pitted with Max so he was on a fresh set of tires.” Unsurprisingly, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff did not take Horner’s remarks too kindly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ALOTO/status/1726631379386204651?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Austrian said, “You’ve won the season, be happy about it, humble, enjoy it. Don’t come out with comments about Abu Dhabi 2021, which are completely off the mark”. Wolff is unhappy with Horner’s remarks as the Red Bull team principal completely ignored the massive controversy that decided the outcome of the season.

Several controversial discussions from race control gave Verstappen the opportunity to overtake Hamilton on the final lap of the Grand Prix to win his maiden championship. Since Horner conveniently ignored the same, fans have taken offense to his statements as well.

Christian Horner’s statements about the controversial 2021 finale triggered fans’ outrage

The way Christian Horner addressed the incident in his interview didn’t sit well with the fans, especially those rooting for Lewis Hamilton. On that night in Abu Dhabi, many expected that the Briton would secure his eighth championship, but the sudden turn of events left him with enduring pain.

Since the matter is so sensitive for both Hamilton and his fans, several supporters hit back at Horner for his remarks. Below are some of their reactions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1728002778629312642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/inybaek/status/1728007713915867570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fans consistently mocked Horner by explaining how the 49-year-old’s recent remarks are ironic.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/H44MlLTON/status/1728002724258517136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tryagainfvcker/status/1728004354509074629?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Soon after Verstappen won his first title in 2021, he has now won two more championships. As for Hamilton, the wait still continues for a record eighth championship.