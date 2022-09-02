“Max Verstappen will use a superior floor”: 24-year old Red Bull ace will use different floor design compared to Sergio Perez for remainder of 2022

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be using different floor designs in their RB18 for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The 2022 season went off to a poor start for Verstappen. He was forced to retire in two of the opening three races, and people thought Red Bull would suffer from reliability issues for the remainder of the campaign.

Since then, however, they have been unstoppable. Ferrari, who went off to a great start suffered big problems in terms of durability and strategy errors and as of today, Verstappen leads second-placed Charles Leclerc by 96 points. In the Constructors’ Championship Standings, Red Bull lead Ferrari by 118 points.

This win completes a perfect weekend for us @redbullracing. The car was unreal today, it felt like a rocketship 🚀 We’ll keep pushing as we want more of these, starting next week in Zandvoort pic.twitter.com/D3uQAZm3lE — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 28, 2022

With just eight races to go, it seems unlikely that Ferrari will make a jump on Red Bull. The Milton-Keynes-based outfit seems fairly relaxed, and they can afford to take some risks to focus more on their 2o23 car now.

For the remainder of the 2022 season, Red Bull will have its drivers use different floor designs. Verstappen entered last week’s Belgian GP using a different design, and he will continue to do so for the last eight races.

Sergio Perez admits gap to teammate Max Verstappen

Verstappen was in a league of his own at last week’s race in Spa-Francorchamps. The 24-year-old Dutchman started the race from P14 but within the opening few laps, it was clear that no one could take the win away from him.

He easily overtook thirteen drivers in front of him to win his 29th career Grand Prix. It extended his lead up top to 96 points and he’s now the clear favorite to win the 2022 Championship. Verstappen’s dominance in Spa was also down to him using a new floor, something he will continue to do so for the rest of the year.

Great day for the whole team! We suffered with a bad start, but we managed to recover for a great team result! Now up to Netherlands. #BelgianGP

¡Gran día para el equipo!

Sufrimos con una mala arrancada, pero recuperamos un buen resultado para el equipo. Ahora a Holanda 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/vXXVMdxJtM — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 28, 2022

“We just have different floors for now,” Verstappen’s teammate Perez said. “It’s going to be. We’re going to have this floor for the next few events. And we will try to get a better read.”

“He was super fast last weekend, really strong,” the Mexican continued. “I’ve been on the sim this week trying to understand everything and hopefully I am able to get another gear on my side.”

Verstappen will now be looking forward to winning the Dutch GP this weekend, in front of his home fans at Zandvoort.

