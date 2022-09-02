F1

“Max Verstappen will use a superior floor”: 24-year old Red Bull ace will use different floor design compared to Sergio Perez for remainder of 2022

"Max Verstappen will use a superior floor": 24-year old Red Bull ace will use different floor design compared to Sergio Perez for remainder of 2022
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
“First Kobe Bryant, now Michael Jordan?”: Chris Broussard questions $20M worth NBA vet’s credibility for doubting greatness of the GOATs
Next Article
“Ooh! These young n**** got my di*k hard!”: Lamar Odom reveals crazy Kevin Garnett trash-talk story
F1 Latest News
"Max Verstappen will use a superior floor": 24-year old Red Bull ace will use different floor design compared to Sergio Perez for remainder of 2022
“Max Verstappen will use a superior floor”: 24-year old Red Bull ace will use different floor design compared to Sergio Perez for remainder of 2022

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be using different floor designs in their RB18 for…