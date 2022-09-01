When Lewis Hamilton drove Ayrton Senna’s McLaren that had 93.75% win rate and touted as most dominant F1 car ever

When Lewis Hamilton took Ayrton Senna’s first-ever championship-winning McLaren car out on a drive at the Silverstone circuit

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton once drove Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna’s McLaren-Honda MP4/4 back in 2009.

Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton are two iconic F1 drivers besides Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. The Briton was still in his early days after winning a championship in the previous year.

Top Gear ex-host Jeremy Clarkson was in charge of this special event and interacted with Hamilton after the drive in the Silverstone circuit.

A McLaren connection between Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna

Earlier, Lewis Hamilton was going to make an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the iconic McLaren car. However, due to a gearbox issue a day before the event, things did not go as planned.

However, right after the Canadian Grand Prix, a special event was waiting for the Briton. Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/4 was in the garage waiting for him.

Hamilton had a dream come actual moment as he could not believe the car was right there in front of him. He took the car out on the track and drove it as Senna did decades ago.

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas says 7-time world champion had a tough time accepting Abu Dhabi controversy

“I Love this car” – Seven Times World Champion while roaring the engine in the Silverstone Circuit

Ayrton Senna won his first-ever Formula One world championship in this one-of-a-kind McLaren MP4/4 car. He fought against his arch-rival Ayrton Senna for the championship.

The car had an incredible record of winning 15 out of 16 races that year—a 93.75% success rate, which has never been replicated or outclassed in the history of F1.

This McLaren car had a 1.5 litre turbocharged Honda RA168E engine which made 700bhp. It is still one of the most iconic cars on the grid for the paddock to look at and reflect upon.

Hamilton had high remarks when describing Senna’s driving ability. He explained, “I love that he was so sensitive and had attention to detail. Senna had no fear. That’s what I loved about him.”

we had ayrton senna do brasil, and now we have lewis hamilton do brasil 💚💛💙 pic.twitter.com/0QCnaOsaoP — ria🌶 CHILLI BDAY (@lxwissainz) June 9, 2022

Also Read: Max Verstappen can beat Sebastian Vettel’s 9-year-old record that was thought to be unbreakable