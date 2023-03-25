“Max Verstappen Will Win 10 Titles”: Former F1 Team Owner Reckons Lewis Hamilton’s Record Will Be Surpassed by 2x World Champion

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands leaves the track after his team wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race and the World Constructors’ Championship at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen without a doubt is the best driver on the current F1 grid. The Dutchman has claimed 2 consecutive world championships with Red Bull and is on par to claim his hat trick this season.

Verstappen leads the championship by over a point from his teammate Sergio Perez. Going ahead, the Dutchman will be hard to stop given the pace in the Red Bull RB19 this season.

Former Jordan GP owner, Eddie Jordan believes in his current form, the Red Bull driver could pass Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton’s record of 7 titles with ease. Jordan believes that Verstappen might possibly raise the bar even further.

Verstappen: “What is the fastest lap?” GP: “We are not concerned with that” Verstappen: “But I am” pic.twitter.com/xSw1HhpQOO — The Nandolorian (@ScrewderiaF1) March 19, 2023

Max Verstappen will beat Lewis Hamilton’s record

Verstappen looks unbeatable in the new Red Bull car. In 2022, the Red Bull driver set a new record by claiming 15 race wins in a season. Eddie Jordan believes if the Dutchman continues his blitzing form, he could rewrite records all over.

Jordan said, “If everything goes well with Max, mentally and physically and with the car, he will hit ten world championships. Because he’s that young and that good. He’s just ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Verstappen’s arch-rival Hamilton is struggling with Mercedes. The 7-time world champion has revealed that he feels no connection with his W14 and has found its lack of performance erratic.

Records owned by max verstappen and this dude is 25 pic.twitter.com/Q45NSsZNo1 — Nav | Sara ,sadie leen simp (@DisgustedNav) November 7, 2022

The Briton already experienced a winless year in 2022. Being 38 years old, Jordan believes the time is running out for Hamilton to secure his elusive 8th title.

The 74-year-old commented, “I think Lewis needs to get on his bike and hurry up if he wants his eight titles because Max will surpass him very soon.” Verstappen is only 25 years old and has a contract with Red Bull until the 2028 season.

This means the 2x world champion could dominate the sport for six more seasons. Moreover, if Red Bull extends their relationship with the driver, he could very well set a new record.

Jordan questions Hamilton’s motive to stay at Mercedes

With 39 race wins Verstappen is only behind Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher, and Hamilton. If he wins the title this year he joins the likes of Senna, Niki Lauda, and Nelson Piquet as F1’s newly crowned three-time champion.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has been trying to win his 8th title for a while. He lost the battle to Verstappen in 2021 and stood no chance in 2022.

Apparently, Hamilton is delaying talks with Mercedes regarding extending his contract. The Briton’s current contract allows him to race with the silver arrows until the end of the season.

Ted Kravitz believes Lewis Hamilton is CORRECT that the Red Bull is the fastest car ever seen in F1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PjNHeCapFK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 20, 2023

Jordan believes the racer is thinking hard about signing the contract with Mercedes. According to the former team owner, Hamilton still wants to drive a competitive car and have a shot at winning the title again.

But with team principal Toto Wolff writing off the chance of winning this season and allowing the driver to move out if he wishes to do so, Jordan believes the driver should consider staying in F1 or retiring. And if he wants to remain in the sport, he should consider moving to Ferrari.