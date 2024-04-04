Max Verstappen’s Ex-trainer Gives an Insight Into Mind Games With Lewis Hamilton

Bradley Scanes shot to fame in 2020 when he became Max Verstappen’s performance coach, and before his departure in 2023, contributed to the Dutchman’s three-world title wins. During his days with Verstappen, Scanes encountered the “little things” that winners follow to “outdo” each other, and citing this, he revealed the mind games Verstappen resorted to, to come out on top against Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

“They tried to outdo each other with little things,” said Scanes in an interview with Sky Sports. “In the cooling down room, for example, whoever took the most time to get ready, causing the other to wait. It was those kind of little mind games that they played with each other.”

Mind games were an important thing Verstappen and Hamilton relied on during their epic battle in 2021. Their tussle for the title went down to the wire, with both heading into the final race weekend level on points. As such, there was no margin for error, and they locked horns even away from the track.

In the end, Verstappen went on to win his first ever world championship, denying Hamilton his eighth, after a controversial finish to the season in Abu Dhabi. Scanes, being in Verstappen’s garage that evening, experienced the win and adrenaline up close.

2021’s title win was monumental for Verstappen and his team Red Bull. It brought the best out of them and paved the way for success and domination that is still F1’s biggest talking point in 2024. Verstappen is now a three-time champion, and this is his first year without Scanes since he became one.

Scanes’ further insight into Max Verstappen’s close group

Scanes announced that he would be leaving Verstappen and F1 in 2023, but before parting ways, the British performance coach posted a heartfelt message for the 26-year-old on Instagram.

In the months following his departure, Scanes revealed that he was part of a super-tight group within Red Bull that consisted of Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen and his father Jos. He added that this particular group played a huge role in helping him in the 2021 title.

The group was very open and honest and it suited the way Scanes liked to work. If someone was not happy with something, it was discussed immediately. Clear vision, openness, honesty and good communication were absolutely crucial for Scanes.

Safe to say that Scanes was key behind Verstappen’s success in all three of his championship winning campaigns to date. However, Verstappen remains the favorite to win the title in 2024 to. Can he do it without Scanes?