Max Verstappen’s Friends Get Vocal About His Problematic Behavior and Lack of Consequences

Max Verstappen and Red Bull had their first disastrous race this past weekend in Singapore when the Dutchman managed to finish only fifth. While most of the top drivers would have considered fifth as an average finishing position, Verstappen would not be one of them. The 25-year-old has been in the form of his life coming at Singapore GP with 12 wins of the 14 races and finished second in the other two.

Since Singapore was such a contrasting weekend, Verstappen was furious. The two-time champion made several mistakes over the course of the weekend that resulted in him being investigated by the FIA. However, fortunately for Verstappen, he received just two reprimands and a fine of $5,332 for three separate incidents, much to the surprise of his friends.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris expressed their surprise regarding the same ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. The Monegasque and the Briton were unhappy with the FIA as they believed that Verstappen deserved to receive penalties for two separate impeding incidents and another in the pitlane.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris raise concerns with FIA’s decisions

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc did not hesitate in voicing their concerns regarding the FIA’s decisions when it came to Max Verstappen. Both drivers were of the opinion that the Red Bull driver deserved penalties for his various incidents at Singapore GP.

As quoted by gpblog.com, Norris said, “I don’t want to say too much because then I only create controversy. I think the blocking one on track was the one that should’ve been a penalty. You block someone. It’s not just down to the team. I know the team got the fine, at the end of the day, but it should be down to the driver as well to look in his mirrors“.

Meanwhile, Leclerc expressed his disappointment with Verstappen not receiving a penalty for his pitlane incident. The Moengasque said (as quoted by gpblog.com), “I was a bit surprised, especially the one in the pitlane because that could open quite a bad situation in the future.” Meanwhile, some other drivers, such as Alex Albon, raised the issue of consistency.

Alex Albon raises consistency concerns after Max Verstappen escapes punishment

Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, Alex Albon did admit (as quoted by gpblog.com) that the FIA faces a tricky situation when it comes to decisions about impending. However, he did make it clear that the motorsport governing body must be consistent with their decisions.

Since some of the drivers previously had received penalties for similar incidents to that of Verstappen, Albon believes that the Dutchman perhaps should have been given a penalty as well. However, he did admit that he had not seen the incident himself.