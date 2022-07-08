Max Verstappen’s Girlfriend Kelly Piquet once dated another Red Bull driver

Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet who is also the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet once dated a former F1 driver.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who became F1’s youngest competitor at just 17 years old and won the world championship last year is expected to take home the title this year too.

These past few years, Max’s 26 first-place finishes and his fearless attitude have made him a popular racer on the circuit.

But it’s his two-year relationship with the 33-year-old Brazilian model Kelly Piquet that has only given the public, even more, to talk about.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s relationship

The couple has been together since late 2020 and made their relationship public on Instagram after posting a photo together on New Year’s Day 2021.

The 33-year-old Brazilian is a professional model, blogger, and columnist and specializes in public relations. After working for Marie Claire and Vogue magazines; Kelly Piquet took over as part of the social media team for Formula E.

For the past two years, Kelly has shown a lot of support for Max, cheering him on many races and celebrating his wins.

Kelly Piquet also dated another former Formula one driver previously

Before dating Verstappen, Piquet was in a relationship with another former Red Bull driver, Daniil Kvyat.

She had confirmed her relationship with the Russian driver back in January 2017 and was often seen in the paddock when he raced in Formula One.

She also shares a two-year-old daughter with Kyvat, Penelope. However, they split just five months after the birth of their daughter.

Belonging to a family of racing royalty she is also the daughter of an F1 legend

Kelly is no stranger to the formula one world as she belongs to a family of racing royalty. The 33-year-old is the daughter of F1 legend and three-time world champion Nelson Piquet Sr.

Her brother Nelson Piquet Jr. is also a former F1 driver and has raced in Formula E. She grew up around the racing scene just like Max; who is the son of former Netherlands F1 driver Jos Verstappen.

Max Verstappen’s view on Nelson Piquet’s racism storm

Her father, Nelson recently hit the headlines for his controversial comments about Lewis Hamilton on a Brazilian podcast back in November.

It was reported that he used a racial slur when discussing the Mercedes driver’s crash with Verstappen at the 2021 British Grand Prix. He was currently banned from the paddock for this year’s Silverstone GP.

However, Verstappen criticised the decision to ban him and claimed that he did not think Piquet Sr. was a racist.

Verstappen commented, “I’ve spent a bit of time with Nelson, probably more than the average person in general; and he’s definitely not a racist, he’s actually a nice and pretty relaxed guy”

When asked if he had talked to Piquet about it, Verstappen said: “It’s not up to me to talk to my father-in-law. Like any of you [talking to your father-in-law] and say; ‘Hey man, that’s not correct.’ I think he knows that himself.”

Meanwhile, Kelly has faced a lot of criticism in recent times, when she liked her relative Rodrigo Piquet’s Instagram post defending Nelson.

