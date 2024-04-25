Charlie Woods Takes Aim At 2024 U.S. Open Qualifier, Eyeing Spot at Pinehurst No. 2

Dec 18, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods (top) and son Charlie Woods watch a putt on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Woods is gearing up for another golf qualifying experience with an attempt to ultimately be a part of the 154th U.S. Open. The 15-year-old golfer will be competing in an 18-hole U.S. Open local qualifier tournament in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for the first time, on April 25th, 2024.

As many as 84 players will tee off at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in an attempt to participate in the 36-hole final qualifier, slated to take place on June 3rd. However, only five golfers will get a chance to compete in the final stage.

The 36-hole final is set to take place in nine different locations, offering approximately 90-100 golfers the opportunity to advance to the third major of the men’s golf calendar. The event is scheduled to unfold at Pinehurst No. 2 and Charlie Woods is aiming to land a place in the major tournament.

It is worth mentioning that the young golfer has previously participated in a pre-qualifier for the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic. However, he failed to qualify for the Tour-sponsored event after scoring a 16-over-par 86. Additionally, he has also appeared four times in PNC Championships with his father, Tiger Woods, where he garnered immense love from fans.

Now, it remains to be seen whether junior Woods can secure a spot in the upcoming U.S. Open, a tournament where senior Woods has a storied history of success.

A Look Into Tiger Woods’ Legacy At The U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has competed in 22 U.S. Opens to date, making the cut an impressive 18 times. His remarkable track record doesn’t stop there—he also secured a victory at the U.S. Open three times, adding to his tally of 82 PGA Tour wins.

Woods first claimed a win at the 2000 U.S. Open, leading by a substantial ten-stroke margin over golfers Ernie Els and Miguel Ángel Jiménez. He then secured another win in 2002 with a four-shot lead over Phil Mickelson. Lastly, the 48-year-old achieved his third U.S. Open triumph in 2008, narrowly edging out Rocco Mediate by one shot.

Woods last participated in the U.S. Open in 2020, where he ended up missing the cut. He is not yet in the field for the 2024 edition but may soon receive an invitation from the USGA. If both father and son earn the opportunity to play in the 2024 U.S. Open, witnessing their performance at Pinehurst would indeed be a captivating spectacle.