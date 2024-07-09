mobile app bar

Max Verstappen’s Trip to the Gravel at the British Grand Prix Destroyed Red Bull’s RB20 Upgrades

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen’s Trip to the Gravel at the British Grand Prix Destroyed Red Bull’s RB20 Upgrades

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Red Bull brought two upgrades to Silverstone for the British GP last weekend, revising the floor on both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s RB20s. Whereas Perez’s mistake that got him out of Q1 didn’t raise a lot of eyebrows, Verstappen made an uncharacteristic error which cost Red Bull their entire upgrade package.

During Q1, Verstappen too, struggled. Rain played spoilsport and drivers were struggling for grip. Verstappen, like Perez, lost control of his car at the Copse corner and had a bumpy trip through the gravel trap that obliterated the floor of his car.

Christian Horner later revealed (as per Formule1.nl), “The floor was completely written off. It was a real mess. It was a minor miracle that the mechanics were able to make anything of it.”

Regardless, the Red Bull Team Principal praised Verstappen for his efforts in Q2 and Q3. With a broken floor, he put his car on the second row, only a tenth of a second behind McLaren’s Lando Norris in P3.

The mechanics were able to replace Verstappen’s floor ahead of the Grand Prix on Sunday but such mistakes, especially in the cost-cap era, could be costly for an already faltering Red Bull outfit. The Austrian stable has lost its dominant edge and could lose out on the Championship with a handicapped development program.

Red Bull at risk of losing out to rivals in development race  

Damage to the cars always racks up a huge repair bill. It also adds a burden to the cost cap which Red Bull breached once in 2022 and was penalized because of it. It also affected their aerodynamic testing, as the FIA reduced their wind tunnel time.

Perez has already put a $2.8 million dent in Red Bull’s budget cap this season, with most of it coming from his lap-one shunt with the Haas cars in Monaco. Now, Verstappen’s mistake in Silverstone will set them back even further.

This could lead to a situation where Red Bull lacks sufficient resources to develop the RB20. McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari are all breathing down the Milton-Keynes-based squad’s neck, and any further errors or crashes could be a fatal blow to its Championship hopes this season.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these