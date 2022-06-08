“Maybe we need to make the car fast, it’s simple” – When Kimi Raikonnen sent a harsh message to his Alfa Romeo’s race engineers

Kimi Raikkonen requested Alfa Romeo to wake up and make a faster car after his incident with Sergio Perez at Silverstone GP in 2021.

Kimi Raikkonen had an awful start to his 2021 season. Going into the British Grand Prix, the former Alfa Romeo driver had scored just one point throughout the season.

After retirements and close to points finishes, he finally scored a point at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by finishing tenth. He qualified 17th going into the British Grand Prix with a view of securing points.

At the first-ever F1 sprint race on the very next day, Raikkonen secured a 13th place finish with the hope of finally achieving a top 10 finish.

Kimi Raikkonen comfortably battling for points position at Silverstone

Max Verstappen took the pole, however, Hamilton had the better start to the race. Both the arch-rivals coiled going into the Copse corner.

The race was red-flagged with Verstappen due to the clash. Charles Leclerc led the race with Hamilton edging ever closer.

Meanwhile, Raikkonen battled with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda for the 10th place points finish. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was also climbing the standings with his superior car.

“Wake up and do something” – Kimi Raikkonen to Alfa Romeo engineers

Going into the 47th lap, Raikkonen initially looked to be keeping the RB16 at bay. However, they made contact at the turn, and the C41 spun leading the Finnish driver into 16th place.

The race engineer urged that making contact with Perez was he lost the points. Nevertheless, Raikkonen blamed the pace of his Alfa Romeo car as the real problem.

He argued: “Maybe, or maybe we need to make the car fast, it’s simple. It’s impossible to fight against them. Same this, same that, and try to fight with the other cars. Come on, we’ve got to wake up and do something.”

The Finnish driver would go on to finish 15th just ahead of Sergio Perez who took the fastest lap of the race.