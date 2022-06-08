“Nowadays Sebastian Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle”- F1 Twitter bashes FIA president for asking drivers to stay away from ‘imposing beliefs’

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently called out drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton for ‘imposing beliefs’.

F1 is one of the most popular and marketable sports in the world today. It’s immense popularity provides a platform for the drivers to spread messages on what they believe is right.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen them take a stand against several issues that plague society and have called for a better change. Vettel and Hamilton, who have a combined 11 World Titles between them are frontrunners of sort, when it comes to this.

Vettel has been a huge advocate for issues related to climate change and LGBTQ+ rights. Hamilton has been heavily involved in making the F1 community more diverse and calls for equal opportunities for people of all backgrounds.

Ben Sulayem however, feels that drivers need to focus more on driving. He cited former greats as examples, to suggest that drivers must stay away from imposing beliefs.

“I am from Arabian culture,” the FIA president said. “I am international and Muslim. Do I impose my beliefs on other people? No way! Never.”

Ben Sulayem suggests Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton should focus on driving

This has led to an overwhelmingly negative response from fans on social media. The leader of FIA, talking about how drivers should not be taking a stand for the good, does not sit right with F1 fans.

Ben Sulayem is a walking, talking PR disaster. He really needs some better advisors… #F1 https://t.co/NbM2sH5ROo — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) June 7, 2022

So he is saying “everybody has a right to think” then he says ” he doesn’t impose his beliefs on others”

We’ll to be complaining about drivers speaking up he is imposing his beliefs on others.

Time to cut ties with him and move on. — downhillfromhere (@Mariofupadboard) June 7, 2022

This guy is insane … F1 is a marketeers dream ….the drivers are using the platform they have for positive messages- wtf is the problem with that? — Damos (@DamienJB) June 7, 2022

None of the F1 drivers have responded to what Ben Sulayem have said as of yet. However, it’s safe to assume that his words won’t be taken very kindly by Vettel, Hamilton and co.

