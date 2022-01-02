“I think we have an important month ahead of us”– F1 boss hints sure entry of Volkswagen group into the sport

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes that the start of 2022 would be an essential time to determine the entry of the VW group into F1.

The two Volkswagen subsidiaries, Porsche and Audi have been regular attendees in the meetings with the rest of the F1 teams ahead of the new engine regulations.

That is because the two companies are in contention to enter F1. Though their entry is not confirmed yet, and they are looking for alliances within the F1 constructors to enter the sport.

Giving an update on the possible entry of the VW Group into the sport, the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thinks that the following 30 days would be critical. However, he refrained to spill too much information.

“I think we have an important month ahead of us regarding the decision of the Volkswagen Group. Getting involved would be great, but I can’t speak on behalf of VW. I was part of this incredible group for a few years and I know how hard they are working on the future,” said Domenicali.

Elevation of competition in F1?

The Germans in F1 have been synonymized with dominance. Earlier it was Michael Schumacher with his seven world titles, and then Sebastian Vettel, another German to rule F1 for four years.

Now, Mercedes, a team from Germany has absolutely ruled the turbo-hybrid era with their consecutive eight constructors’ titles. Now, with another German group entering F1, we can expect another powerhouse entering the sport.

Moreover, the new engine regulations can bring in a massive shuffle in power in F1. Thus, the VW group would be aiming to strategize their impactful entry into F1 with that.

There are whispers that they might ally with Red Bull, who are already pretty successful constructors and would be looking for engine manufacturers when the engine freeze gets over in 2025.

Ted Kravitz says during the lunch break Toto Wolff suggested that “The newly created engine department of Red Bull Racing powertrains is going to be effectively taken over by the Volkswagen Group and could be a for taste of bring the Volkswagen Group with the Porsche name in F1. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) April 30, 2021

So, the Volkswagen group’s entry into F1 will only inject excitement.

