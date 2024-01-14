McLaren Boss Prioritizes Extending Lando Norris’ $102 Million Contract Amidst Rivals’ Gaze Over Possible Silly Season in 2024

Lando Norris is tied to McLaren with a contract worth $102 million which will expire at the end of 2025. However, team CEO Zak Brown has prioritized an extension which should kick in much earlier. One of the biggest reasons behind that is the commencement of the new era of regulations that will start 2026 onward. Another reason is the fear of poaching from rivals.

McLaren started 2023 on a low as the team failed to meet deadlines on the car’s development. However, as the project picked pace, so did Norris‘ exploits with the MCL60. The Briton managed a whopping 7 podium finishes until the season’s end. That made him one of the hottest properties in the paddock.

Listing Norris’s extension among the ones for the 2024 season in a recent interview with Speedcafe, Brown said, “Yeah, I would say next priority. There are a lot of priorities, and certainly with Lando we’ve got some time, but he is a driver that everybody up and down the pit lane wants.”

Brown’s fears aren’t unfounded as Norris has been linked with multiple rival teams in the past. Among those was with Red Bull before he signed a new deal with McLaren. Meanwhile, the Milton Keynes team brought Sergio Perez on board.

While there is always the lurking danger of poaching, Brown isn’t all that fazed. The reason behind that is his trust in the team’s preparations for the 2026 regulations. Besides, Norris enjoys the status of senior driver after Daniel Ricciardo’s departure. That gives him the freedom to guide the car’s development to match his driving style.

What McLaren needs to do to ensure Lando Norris stays loyal

Offering Lando Norris an improved lucrative salary wouldn’t be much of an issue for McLaren. The Woking-based outfit boasts of sought-after sponsors who ensure a steady inflow of cash. Moreover, drivers’ salaries are not covered under the cost cap. That gives them the freedom to splurge if they have to to ensure the British driver’s stay.

However, the Papaya team would have to ensure more than just a lucrative salary to keep Norris. Had it not been for a slow start to 2023, the team could have aimed for more ambitious finish in the standings. What they need to tread consistently on is the run they enjoyed in the second half of the season and build on it. If that steady progress follows suit in 2024, the 24-year-old would be more than happy to stay put.

Another area Zak Brown & Co. needs to take care of is driver management. Until now, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have enjoyed cordial relations. However, the same cannot be ensured if McLaren manages to deliver a championship-worthy car with a carte blanche to both drivers to go about it without setting any boundaries.

The same was an issue the team burned its hands in the 2007 season. McLaren brought in an ambitious rookie, Lewis Hamilton. The other seat was filled by 2-time world champion, Fernando Alonso. Neither driver conceded defeat on and off the track. The result was the failure to win the driver’s championship. Both drivers finished the season on the same number of points, missing out on the title by just one.