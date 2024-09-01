McLaren “Epidemic” Does the Impossible- Unite Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen Fans In Misery

McLaren’s dominance was on full display during qualifying at Monza, with the Woking-based team securing a front-row lockout with ease. Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari meanwhile, were left scrambling for the other positions behind. Looking at the same, fanbases of these teams and their drivers, have taken a stand against McLaren’s newfound dominance.

There were several long faces in the paddock following Saturday’s session. Lewis Hamilton, far from happy with his P6 result, started doubting his abilities as a qualifier in F1.

Charles Leclerc too, was ‘p*ssed’ despite securing a P4 start. In the media pen after the race, the Monegasque explained his disappointment, stating that he didn’t like to fight for “these kinds of positions.”

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen was furious. Finishing seventh in the final standings, Verstappen labeled the RB20 as undrivable, owing to the balance issues that have been plaguing Red Bull’s performance for months.

The only smiles out of drivers from the top four teams were of Norris and Piastri’s. They had no issues and claimed a 1-2 finish, led by Norris, which rival fans didn’t like. Collectively, fans took to social media to express their disdain over McLaren outperforming their favorite teams.

Fans unite for their favorite drivers

Eight of the 10 drivers in Q3 were in the running for the pole position. However, things unraveled quickly, leaving all but the McLaren drivers disappointed. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to unite for their favorite stars.

This was surprising, considering that fans of these drivers used to frequently argue over who was the best.

It’s absurd how devastating it is to everyone that McLaren is up at the front. I don’t remember a time of collective misery online AND in the paddock that was this bad https://t.co/vd5XOh7hlY — Parker (@estrogencharlie) August 31, 2024

One fan went as far as labeling McLaren’s dominant era as an “epidemic“.

they’re killing our divas, this is an epidemic pic.twitter.com/FstIF9yp5j — elles (@LEWCL3RC) August 31, 2024

Given their dominance on Saturday, McLaren looks set to win another race, just one week after their emphatic victory at the Dutch GP. It could also be a dominant victory for the team, something which Norris previously insisted wouldn’t be the issue.

The biggest losers from the Italian GP could be Verstappen and Red Bull. Verstappen might see his 70-point lead over Norris shrink further, while Red Bull could lose its 30-point advantage over McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship altogether.