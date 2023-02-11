F1 Expert Claims McLaren is Wasting Lando Norris Like Fernando Alonso

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It seemed like McLaren saw its renaissance from 2019 to 2021. However, as soon as the new regulations stepped in, they again hit a roadblock. Something like what they did with Fernando Alonso from 2015-2018.

In 2022, McLaren failed to beat Alpine and saw itself settled with a P5 on the standings. Something with which Lando Norris wasn’t comfortable over the last season.

MCL35M, McLaren 2021, their most successful year in a decade

• Lando Norris

• Daniel Ricciardo They cooked pic.twitter.com/hfePasBQJG — AG⁴ (@formulaAG4) February 5, 2023

The Briton often claimed how uncomfortable with the car, and he had to work hard to get positive outcomes from MCL36. There is no doubt about Norris’ F1 prowess. So much so that McLaren realized it sooner and gave him a contract too good for him. He’s never poached.

Meanwhile, his good friend Max Verstappen recently told SkySports that if given the right car, Norris can win a championship. Thus, a question arises, is McLaren wasting Norris’ talent?

Also read: $10.5 Million Red Bull Signed by Max Verstappen Goes Up for Auction

F1 expert argues Lando Norris seeing Fernando Alonso’s fate

Ben Anderson from the Race recently argued that Norris’s talent at McLaren is wasted as the Woking-based team. He claims that instead of the Briton relying on his team car’s capability, his team is relying on his skills to get the best possible results.

He further draws Norris’ case along with Alonso, who was also unhappy with McLaren in his four-year spell. Anderson also accuses them of being complacent and not maximising their resources.

“McLaren must be mindful of wasting Norris in the way it wasted Alonso. Perhaps McLaren became slightly complacent after promising results at the end of the previous rules cycle in 2021 when Ricciardo won a race and Norris almost did too,” wrote Anderson in his column for Race.

I think Alpine have underperformed somewhat and should be well ahead of McLaren. However, Lando Norris taking swipes at Alpine no doubt suggests how frustrated he is with the MCL36, and this is a way for him to channel his frustrations and not at his team. #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/NvYBbkkn2H — Ashley Woodhouse (@AshWoody90) October 11, 2022

McLaren not having its new wind tunnel in the time ahead of the 2022 regulations, and then Pirelli’s new understeery tyres caused fresh confusion, making things complicated for McLaren camp. Thus, Anderson fails to see McLaren making any gigantic progress anytime soon.

McLaren wishes to give a championship-winning car to Norris

Honestly, there aren’t many drivers on the grid who can be seen as future world champions, but Norris doesn’t have the same case. Even former F1 champion Nico Rosberg recognized his talent in 2021 and claimed that the Briton would lift a title one day.

So teams with the better edge in the competition can poach him with a lucrative offer and chances to get the glory. However, McLaren claims they aren’t worried about that.

Team boss Zak Brown revealed that they intend to give Norris a championship-worthy car soon, and the good part, according to him, is that Norris realizes that. So, he wants to be a part of the journey. Hence, when it comes to his services, McLaren feels safe.

Also read: Fernando Alonso Reveals Impact Michael Schumacher Had on His F1 Career