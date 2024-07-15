Lewis Hamilton Withdraws His Support for England Soccer NT as Latter Loses Final to Spain

Lewis Hamilton, like millions of England fans from all over the world, was presumable heartbroken following their loss to Spain in the final of the Euro 2024. Hamilton was seemingly so gutted that he decided to unfollow the Three Lions’ official Instagram account.

Hamilton followed England’s soccer team on Instagram ahead of the final in Berlin, where his nation was looking to win its first major trophy in 58 years. “It’s coming home,” English fans chanted in unison in the build-up to the game. Unfortunately for them, it didn’t.

Just hours after the game, the English soccer team’s profile wasn’t under Hamilton’s list of following anymore.

The pain and the frustration for Hamilton and others from his country are understandable, considering how heartbreakingly close they came to winning, yet again.

Nico Williams opened the scoring for Spain before Cole Palmer equalized for the English. However, Mikel Oyarzabal’s winner in the 86th minute sealed a 2-1 victory for Los Rojas – their fourth European championship.

Hamilton, however, was not the only F1 driver frustrated. McLaren’s Lando Norris was present at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, cheering his nation. But it seems as though his presence doesn’t bring luck to the England Soccer Team.

England loses in Norris’ presence, again

In 2021, Wembley Stadium in London hosted the Euro finals between England and Italy, and Norris traveled to watch the game. However, England lost the final on penalties, despite taking an early lead in the game.

Three years later, Norris was in Berlin hoping for England’s redemption. Sadly, the Spaniards did not let that happen and they took home a trophy that is thoroughly well-deserved.

THEY SHOWED LANDO NORRIS AT THE EUROS I LITERALLY JUMPED HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/niZPqajHDQ — ✿ lumi !! ⁶³ GEORGE & LEWIS WIN (@23russells) July 14, 2024

George Russell, Hamilton’s teammate (also from England) was in attendance with his Spanish girlfriend Carmen Mundt. After the final, however, the latter must’ve gone home happy, leaving the three English F1 drivers thoroughly disappointed.