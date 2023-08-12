‘Mentally Demanding’ Life at Ferrari Helps Carlos Sainz Appreciate One Important Person in His Life

Ferrari drivers are infamous for having a stressful life on the grid as the team has struggled to live up to the high expectations in the past few seasons. Ferrari’s driver, Carlos Sainz jr has recently given his take on the same and revealed how his father, Carlos Sainz sr. has often been of great help to him in such difficult times.

When it comes to the pressure at Ferrari, it is nothing new as Sainz jr also spoke about the same last year. In an interview to the media (as quoted by racingnews365.com), he said, “It also comes with a bit of a busier schedule, being a Ferrari driver and having to have so many commitments, so it does make the season a bit more packed, a bit more stressful, a bit more with extra pressure“.

Considering that the Spaniard faced such pressure last year despite Ferrari having performed relatively well, the stresses are likely to have increased this season with the team struggling to deliver results. This is because after finishing up runners-up in the Constructors’ Championship last year, the Prancing Horse are languishing in fourth place this season.

Carlos Sainz jr has expressed how grateful he is to his father

In a recent interview, Carlos Sainz jr once again opened up on the expectations that come as a result of him being a Ferrari driver. As quoted by f1maximaal.nl, he acknowledged that he has a “mentally demanding” life simply because he is currently racing for Ferrari.

The 28-year-old added that the simple reason for the increased pressure is that the team has a lot of sponsors and fans. However, despite the pressure, the Spaniard believes that he is currently living a dream. When it comes to the pressure, Sainz jr explained how his father is helping him with the same.

“I consider myself lucky to have a father who is a two-time world champion in rallying and who taught me a lot about life and about motorsport, especially about the attitude you need to have,” explained the Ferrari driver. After stating the same, Sainz jr explained how his father’s experience can help in guiding him to live his dream of becoming a world champion in the future.

The 28-year-old concluded his remarks by explaining how he is still learning a lot from his father, who continues to give him good advice. It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Sainz jr has credited his father, having also accepted that he should have listened to him a bit more during his younger days.

Sainz jr opened up on the one advice he would have given to his younger self

Last year, while answering some questions from their fans, Carlos Sainz jr opened up on the one advice he would have given to himself. Without hesitation, he explained how he would have liked to listen to his father more.

The 28-year-old explained how he regrets not doing so as “90 % of the times” his father was right. Sainz jr believes that it just took him longer, as a result, to learn the same things when he did not listen to his father. Hence, considering that Sainz jr has repeatedly credited his father, it just shows how grateful the 28-year-old Spaniard is to him.